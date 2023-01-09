Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alyx Magic Performs an Afternoon of Magic at the Vergennes Opera House This Month

The event is on Saturday, January 28 with a special 2pm matinee performance.

Jan. 09, 2023  

The magic of the holiday season will stretch out a bit longer when the Vergennes Opera House welcomes Alyx Hilshey to the historic stage on Saturday, January 28 with a special 2pm matinee performance.

Alyx Hilshey enjoys performing magic tricks in front of all types of audiences - corporate, adults, family events, children's parties and everything in between. Her versatility allows her to find the right balance to engage any type of audiences, though she finds the most joy performing for children and families.

The Saturday, January 28 magic show is geared specifically for families with children (though adults will find her magic fascinating as well).

"Performing for adults is fun, but watching children smile, laugh and experience wonder feels like really important work," says Alyx. "I love nothing more."

Alyx calls Vermont her home territory but is well known in the magic circles far and wide. In fact, in 2021 she was the featured cover story in Vanish International Magic Magazine. She has headlined at Philadelphia's Smoke & Mirrors Magic Theater, the Chicago Magic Lounge, and was a featured performer at the Boston Magic Lab. She is also an occasional guest co-star of "The Magic Dual Comedy Show," the number one rated comedy magic show in Washington, D.C.

"Alyx takes a 'no sleeves, no camera tricks' approach to performing magic," said Gerianne Smart, President of the Vergennes Opera House. "She uses humor and her formidable magic skills to delight, engage, and amaze everyone in the audience."

The Saturday matinee performance is a departure for the Vergennes Opera House but was important to the programming committee.

"We wanted to have something to brighten up the dark days of winter and we wanted something different," said Susan Walsh, Opera House Programming Committee member. "We also thought it was important to have a performance that everyone, no matter their age, can enjoy. Plus, we could all use a little magic!"

Tickets for Alyx Magic show are available online at VergennesOperaHouse.org with flexible pricing for affordability. Tickets are $10 for a single adult ticket, $5 for a single youth ticket (18 or younger), or $25 for a family of four.

Alyx Magic Show is sponsored by: The Vergennes Partnership, Geoff & Susan Nelson, Ed & Beverly Biello, Amanda Bodell & Jeffry Glassberg, Jackman Fuels, H.J. LeBoeuf & Sons Contractors & Builders, Mike and Maggie Catillaz, Ned & Lauren Pike, Philip & Roberta Puschel, RPM: Restoration & Performance Motorcars, Bob & Deb Hartenstein, Schaefer Family, Connie & Bill Houston, Lizbeth & Timothy Ryan, Vergennes Animal Hospital, Casella Waste Management, Otter Creek Awnings, and In Memory of Garry Simpson.

For more information visit VergennesOperaHouse.org or call 802.877.6737.




