After The Solstice to Host a Benefit for KIND

After the Solstice: a marathon for rooted hope, fierce joy and percolating braveries of the heart will be singing a strong and passionate song on June 29 at 7:30 PM at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury. It's a benefit for KIND (Kids In Need of Defense) brought to you by the folks who bring you Night Fires each year and used to bring you Marrowbone.

KIND is an organization offering legal help, protection, comfort and safe passage for children who have arrived alone (yes, some do arrive alone!) or been separated from their families at the border between our country and Mexico.

There will be quite a few beautiful fierce and inspiring words from some Night Fires regulars and a whole lot of really terrific music featuring Night Fires' own blues/jazz/rock/world music diva, Annie Voorhees, and her musical compadres.

There's a sliding scale of $20, $50 or $100 and all proceeds go to KIND (https://supportkind.org). You're encouraged to purchase tickets in advance, but they'll also be available at the door if not sold out: www.townhalltheater.org or # 802 382-9222





