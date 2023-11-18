Review: HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL Brings the Magic of Dr. Seuss from the Page to the Stage!

Right now, there’s no better time to get into the festive winter spirit. As the days get shorter and the weather gets colder, spending time with friends and family at the theatre is the best way to make the most of the last few months of 2023. This week, I escaped into the enchanting town of Whoville to experience the story of how the Grinch stole Christmas. Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL played its opening night performance on November 14th at The Centre in Vancouver. The musical will be in town until Saturday November 18th playing a total of 5 performances. Presented by Crossroads Live and Running Subway, this touring production of the well-loved Christmas tale is an entertaining heartwarming experience.

Based on the book, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” by Dr. Seuss, the musical (of the same name) tells the story of the Grinch and how he planned to steal Christmas away from the town of Whoville. On Christmas Eve, the Grinch (accompanied by his dog, Max) took all the presents, decorations, and food from every house in Whoville only to have a change of heart after learning about, feeling, and seeing the true meaning of Christmas. With the power of love and community, the Grinch learns that Christmas is about more than just material possessions.

James Schultz as THE GRINCH and the Touring Company of Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical. Credit: Jeremy Daniel.

The show is 85 minutes with no intermission and is very engaging from start to finish, which is the perfect formula for any child and parent looking for a theatre experience that isn’t too overwhelming. Although the show did not contain the most memorable songs, it did contain one that everyone knew (if they’ve seen any of the Grinch films) entitled, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.” If you’re looking to expose your child to musical theatre for the first time, this show is the perfect one for that opportunity.

Perhaps the most impressive part of the entire show were all of the sets designed by John Lee Beatty. HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL went above and beyond with the sets by emphasizing the small details and putting in obvious effort to make them everything that they could be. Throughout the show, I was constantly thinking about how they couldn’t have done a better job with what was presented on stage. In addition, the sets paid homage to the original artwork seen in the storybook by Dr. Seuss. Incorporating that style of artwork into the sets gave the show a sense of familiarity and unity. From the houses of Whoville to the snow cliff the Grinch sleds down dressed as Santa Claus, the musical did not disappoint.

James Schultz as THE GRINCH in the Touring Company of Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical. Credit: Jeremy Daniel.

From making it snow onto the audience to watching the Grinch’s heart grow 3 times its size (in real life), the show did not hold back when it came to the use of “theatre magic.” While transporting you into the town of Whoville, HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL made sure to keep the Christmas spirit and surprises at a maximum. Contributing to this magic was the performance of Joshua Woodie as the Grinch. There was not one moment in the show that Woodie lacked energy or stepped out of his character. The moment he made his entrance onto the stage, it was evident that the audience was in for a treat. While embracing the humorous side of his role, his moments of compassion during his turning points in the show showed his ability to dive into the true meaning of the Grinch. Stepping into a character as intense as the Grinch is a hard thing to do. The performance that Woodie gave made it look easy.

James Schultz as THE GRINCH and the Touring Company of Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical. Credit: Jeremy Daniel.

Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL was a great addition to the abundance of holiday themed events occurring in Vancouver at the moment. It ranks near the top amongst shows that will get you into the holiday spirit and is worth the money if you’re looking for something to take your family too. HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL is a masterpiece that proves that even the grumpiest Grinch can feel the spirit of the holidays.

Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL plays at The Centre in Vancouver from November 14th to 18th. For more information about the show and to purchase tickets, visit the link below!

Top Photo: James Schultz as THE GRINCH and W. Scott Stewart as Old Max in the Touring Company of Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical. Credit: Jeremy Daniel.