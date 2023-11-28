Review: DISNEY ON ICE brings a Whirlwind of Magic and Fun to Vancouver with FROZEN & ENCANTO!

Being transported to the breathtaking kingdom of Arendelle and into the mountains of Colombia all in one night is a treat. Adding the accompaniment of world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics, and a little magic from Disney adds even more icing to the cake. Last week, audiences that attended DISNEY ON ICE: FROZEN & ENCANTO had the opportunity to experience all of that and more. Both Frozen and Encanto emphasized the strength and importance of familial bonds while individually shining in their own ways. The ice-skating spectacle played at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver from November 22nd to 26th last week and was a transformative show that captured the hearts of all that attended.

Photo: Anna (Left) and Hans (Right) of Disney On Ice's Frozen. Credit: Disney On Ice

Disney’s FROZEN was the first to take the ice. Telling the story of sisters: Elsa and Anna, we followed the two as they worked through managing Elsa’s magical ice powers. When Elsa accidentally casted an eternal winter over their town of Arendelle, Anna set off on a journey to restore the warm weather, find love, and rekindle the relationship with her sister. While the ice-skating version of the well-known movie did not capture every single aspect of the film, it did highlight the important parts. Including all of the highs and lows of the fan-favorite animated feature film, perhaps the most important aspect that was not condensed in the Disney On Ice version were the songs. From “For The First Time In Forever” to “Love Is An Open Door” and (of course), “Let It Go,” Disney On Ice kept the original songs and added their own icy spin to each number. The team of figure skaters that brought the show to life were amazing. While keeping the essence of the movie, the team skated beautifully to each song and added complex skating progressions to get the crowd excited for more. Overall, Frozen was a great first half of the show that got the audience jazzed for the outstanding second half.

Photo: Elsa of Disney On Ice's Frozen. Credit: Disney On Ice

Moving forward after a short intermission was Disney’s ENCANTO. The minute the skaters hit the ice for this part of the show, everyone knew it was going to be good. The set, special effects, and aerial acrobatics in this part of the show took Disney On Ice to the next level. Just like Frozen, the on-ice version of the animated movie did not include every possible detail from the film, but told the story in a condensed, yet effective way. Centering around the magical Madrigal family with their special unique gifts, the story followed Mirabel, the family member with no special gift and her journey to save her family from losing their enchanted home. While both parts of the Disney On Ice spectacle were enjoyable, Encanto was able to shine a bit brighter than the other. The cast of this half of the show seemed to click with one another very well and there were a lot more unpredictable moments throughout. Watching the casita come to life and seeing how the family member’s gifts were depicted was mesmerizing to watch.

Photo Credit: The cast of Disney On Ice's Encanto. Credit: Disney On Ice

Canadian figure skater Cassandra Ablack and Mexican figure skater Estibaliz Fernandez Vergara were the true highlights of the Encanto portion of the show. Fernandez Vergara played the leading role of Mirabel while Ablack played her “perfect” sister, Isabela. Both had great chemistry with one another and had their big moment during the aerial acrobatics part of the song, “What Else Can I Do?” Both had very smooth transitions between the ice and the air, especially Ablack who had several moments of solo aerial acrobatics throughout the show.

Photo: Isabela (Centre) and Mirabel (Right) of Disney On Ice's Encanto. Credit: Disney On Ice

DISNEY ON ICE: FROZEN & ENCANTO was an outstanding spectacle that merged the magic of two Disney animated films with world-class ice skating. Complemented with captivating costumes, complex choreography, and several complex ice skating tricks, the entire show was a culmination of incredible talent and precision. The special effects of both shows added an extra layer of excitement to the experience, dynamically changing and surprising the audience from start to finish. The magic of Disney On Ice is something that everyone should experience at least once in their lifetime and is a place where dreams come true.

DISNEY ON ICE: FROZEN & ENCANTO presented by Feld Entertainment played at PNE’s Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, BC from November 22nd to 26th, 2023. For more information about Disney On Ice and the other shows on their schedule, visit the link below!