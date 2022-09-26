Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Firehall Arts Centre & Red Cedar Theatre Present THE UNBROADCAST LIFE OF MILDRED BAILEY

Mildred Bailey was one of the first female singers to make a name for herself in the American pantheon of jazz. 

Sep. 26, 2022  
The Firehall Arts Centre, in association with Red Cedar Theatre, will present the workshop presentation of The Unbroadcast Life of Mildred Bailey for two nights: Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15 at 7:30pm.

Produced by Red Cedar Theatre and created by award-winning composer and traditional singer from the Lil'wat Nation, Russell Wallace, The Unbroadcast Life of Mildred Bailey is a live podcast play about the life and music of Salish jazz singer, social darling and musical pioneer of the 1930s, Mildred Bailey.

Known as "The Queen of Swing", "The Rockin' Chair Lady" and "Mrs. Swing", Mildred Bailey was one of the first female singers to make a name for herself in the American pantheon of jazz. She captured the subtleties of the 1930s' African American blues and ragtime music and became the first female jazz singer to perform regularly with a band.

Directed by Columpa Bobb, with music by Vancouver's own Tony Wilson, The Unbroadcast Life of Mildred Bailey explores the singer's life and impact on the jazz scene, and offers glimpses into that era's rehearsal rooms, music studios and lively, star-studded wingdings.
Credits:

Produced by: Red Cedar TheatreCreated by: Russell WallaceDirected by: Columpa BobbMusic Direction/Arrangement by: Tony WilsonCast: Deanna Gestrin, Jeremy Wong, & Emmett HatlelidMusicians: Dave Say (sax), Josh Zubot (violin), Tony Wilson (guitar), André Lachance (bass), & Robin Layne (percussion)


