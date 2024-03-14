Cliff Hanger Returns For Season 11 Of BOOGIEMANJA With NOTHING BAGEL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedy collective BoogieManja will present an hour of sketch comedy with veteran sketch team Cliff Hanger and their new friends Nothing Bagel. The double act's roster includes comedians from Trinidad to Vancouver who've been featured at Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Toronto Sketchfest, McSweeney's, UCB, BCC, and naturally iKidsnowdotcom.

Taking place at the Peoples Improv Theater (The PIT) on Wednesday, March 20 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available at the door for $10 and also online for pre-purchase. Audience members are encouraged to find the sketches humorous.

About the Artists

Nothing Bagel includes director: Virginia Dickens and actors: Aakash Kesavarapu, Lauren Gamiel, Dan Conroy, Ash Mayers, Jake Lucas, Katie Havas. The writers are Varnit Kothari, June Vellequette, Michael Ganley, Kevin Necciai, Madeline Hinchion.

The company of Cliff Hanger includes director Eric Feurer and actors: Eddie Dougrou, Rowena Lair, Michael Newman, Erin Richardson, Mark Gacki, and Jenny Klupka. The writers are Jon Lu, Alysa Lechner, Sebastian Martinez, Lisa Winters, Misha Kaz.