Yuri Revich Plays His 8 Million Euro Stradivarius At Dreamland In Aid Of UNICEF At The Painters Hall

Internationally renowned artists have come together to perform and present a unique once-in-a-lifetime gala event for the benefit of UNICEF UK. We invite you to join this multi-specialty event of the very best in music, dance, visual art and theatre. Featuring Stradivari Violinist Yury Revich, the legendary Ute Lemper (Laurence Olivier award winner), Brazilian principal dancer for the Royal National Ballet Thiago Soares, Clifford Slapper (Piano), inspirational speaker Judymay Murphy, visual artist Benoit Benichou, pianists Kausikan Rajeshkumar (Jazz piano) George Harliono, Matthieu Esnult and Yuliya Draganova and other spectacular performers. Yury will play on the golden period Stradivarius from the year 1709, worth 8 million euros.

DREAMLAND events with Yury Revich for UNICEF have already been major successes in Vienna, Austria and Rome, Italy and Thursday night Yury played to a sold-out event in Moscow. DREAMLAND continue to be one of the top cultural and society events in their respective cities.

TICKETS https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/dreamland-with-yury-revich-for-unicef-uk-tickets-77974601131





