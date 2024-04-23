'York Dance Space: Making Waves' Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Professional dance artists and community groups will leap onto stage at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in May for York Dance Space's Making Waves, showcasing new dance work accompanied by original music composed by North Yorkshire composer Wilfred Kimber.

Ten companies will come together to perform and celebrate months of dance development across North Yorkshire. Among the line-up are BBC Young Dance finalist Maiya Leek, multi-disciplinary performance company Northern Rascals, The Brave Project and local group Hatton Performing Arts College. Youth dance groups from Scarborough, Tadcaster and Selby, York's Staynor Hall Community Primary Academy and Scarborough's Braeburn Primary and Nursery Academy will also be performing.

Thanks to a grant from Arts Council England and funding from the Children and Young People's Dance Network and the York and North Yorkshire Dance Network, York Dance Space and local artists have been developing new youth dance initiatives in Scarborough, Tadcaster and Selby. The focus has been on creating spaces for young people to explore dance inclusively and creatively with professional dance artists, giving them a creative voice and developing their individual artistry outside of formal dance settings.

Making Waves is a unique opportunity to see professional dancers and community groups share the stage in what will be an exciting evening of contemporary dance fusion crafted by the people performing.

Making Waves can be seen at the SJT at 7pm on Saturday 18 May. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com