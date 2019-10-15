Worthing Theatres Whisks Audiences Away to the Ball with CINDERELLA: THE PANTOMIME

Worthing Theatres and Paul Holman Associates have announced their fantastic annual family Pantomime Cinderella. Playing at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing from Friday 29th November 2019 to Sunday 5th January 2020.



Following the incredible success of last year's production, Aladdin, which was nominated for Pantomime of the Year at the prestigious Great British Pantomime Awards this year's offering promises to be more spectacular than ever before! With an all-star cast, laugh-out-loud comedy capers and all the well-loved traditions of pantomime Cinderella promises to be Worthing's most spectacular Christmas production yet!



Poor downtrodden Cinderella lives a life of misery, bullied and bossed around by her divaliscious step-sisters. But with her best friend Buttons by her side and the magical help of her Fairy Godmother, will Cinderella make it to the ball and back again before midnight?



Find out if the glass slipper fits and if Cinderella can find her happy ever after with the handsome Prince Charming in this classic tale filled with lots of laughter and plenty of traditional pantomime audience participation combined with stunning special effects, sparkling costumes and scenery and a sensational star cast.



This year's incredible all-star cast features Strictly Come Dancing's Ian Waite, making his pantomime debut, as Dandini, the Prince's cheeky but charming aide-de-campe. Ian will star alongside children's TV presenter and CBBC favourite Naomi Wilkinson, in the title role as Cinderella, with Boyband A1's Mark Read returning to Worthing, this time, as Prince Charming. Nicole Faraday, best known for her iconic portrayal as the glamorous murderess Snowball Merriman in ITV's smash-hit series Bad Girls, stars as the Wicked Stepmother. While comedian Mark Jones, returns by popular demand to play Buttons after his scene-stealing spot as Wishee Washee in last year's Aladdin.



Cinderella promises to be Worthing's most enchanting pantomime yet with good old-fashioned family fun and plenty of audience interaction plus sensational special effects, breathtaking costumes and scenery and an exciting line-up of stars ready to whisk audiences off to the ball!



Cinderella: The Pantomime runs at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing from Friday 29th November 2019 to Sunday 5th January 2020. Tickets for this family favourite pantomime are on sale now via www.worthingtheatres.co.uk or at the Box Office on 01903 206 206.



Golden Week runs from Saturday 30th November to Friday 6th December with all tickets priced between £12 to £18. All evening performances during Golden Week will be followed by a cast meet and greet with photo opportunities plus a free programme for all ticket holders.



**Ian Waite will not be performing on Saturday 14th December (2pm & 6.30pm) and Tuesday 17th December (10.15am).



**Mark Read will not be performing on Friday 29th November (7pm), Saturday 30th November (2pm & 6.30pm) and Friday 13th December (10.15am & 6.30pm).





