World Premiere of THE GREATEST PLAY OF ALL TIME Comes to the Old Red Lion Next Month

Claddagh Productions has announced the World Premiere of ‘The Greatest Play Of All Time’, an outrageous psychodrama playing for 2 weeks at the Old Red Lion Theatre.

‘The Greatest Play Of All Time’ tells the story of 1&2, characters in the mind of a Writer trying to create a career defining play. They find themselves being the mouth pieces of the Writer’s culture war bigotry but also being the only people that can fight against it.

Straight from the mind of Robin Hughes, this 80 minute fast paced play is not only a story of struggle but also a funny, thought provoking comment on the political discourse.

‘I am thrilled that Claddagh is putting on ‘The Greatest Play Of All Time’. It’s a loud, brash, and often shocking play, but has real tenderness and heart. I’m really looking forward to the public seeing it.’ - Callum Sharp, Artistic Director, Claddagh Productions.

It will be running at The Old Red Lion Theatre from the 19th-30th March 2024, shows will be at 19:30. Press night will be on 20th March 2024.