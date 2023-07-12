World Premiere Of NEW BEGINNING Comes to Queen's Theatre Hornchurch Next Month

Performances run 30 Aug - 2 Sept.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

World Premiere Of NEW BEGINNING Comes to Queen's Theatre Hornchurch Next Month

New Beginning is a one-of-a-kind immersive production that blends stunning projections, a newly composed score and soundscape, poetic text and natural materials to immerse audiences in the future of our planet. 

Leading with its strikingly beautiful design, New Beginning brings to life the magic of the forest and what lies beneath in a theatrical setting. Narrative, sound and visuals become entangled with each other, creating one coherent thread that considers our relationship to nature. Spanning ancient history to futuristic imaginings of what our world could look like, New Beginning conjures a holistic, 360 degree installation that surrounds the audience and pulls them into a meditative state, encouraging them to reflect on nature and community. 

The show will be created with 100 young people, who will help to bring the production to life and guide audiences through this constantly evolving, powerful experience. Built on through workshops in local schools; their voices, thoughts and feelings, about our natural world are weaved into the experience. 

New Beginning is designed and directed by award-winning artist David Shearing of artist-led collective Variable Matter, with text from Zakiya McKenzie, a brand-new sound commission and score from composer James Bulley, video projections created by Paul Mumford of digital studio Labmeta, and light by Joshua Gadsby. Each element comes together to create an entangled web of sound, visuals and scenography that elicits a powerful, hopeful view of a world in formation.

For more information or to book tickets, please visit Click Here or call the Box Office on 01708 443333.

Venue: Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch

Dates: 30 Aug - 2 Sept

Times: 6pm |8:30pm (60 mins)

Preview: Wed 30 Aug, 8:30pm

Matinee: Sat 2 Sep, 3:30pm

Press Night: Thu 31 Aug

Tickets: £14 plus 65p QNext fee

Under 25s £5




