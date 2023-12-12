Wolverhampton Grand Reveals Lineup Of New Season Of Shows On Sale

A selection of new shows are to go on sale at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre including Reginald Rose's gripping courtroom thriller TWELVE ANGRY MEN and winner of the 2023 Writers' Guild Award for Best Play, WONDER BOY.

Priority booking for opens at 10am online on Monday 11 December with public sales opening at 10am online on Thursday 14 December.

TWELVE ANGRY MEN from Tuesday 7 May – Saturday 11 May. A life in the balance. Twelve men. One verdict. Reginald Rose's gripping courtroom thriller stars Patrick Duffy (Dallas, Man from Atlantis), Gray O'Brien (Coronation Street, Peak Practice), Tristan Gemmill (Coronation Street, Casualty), Michael Greco (EastEnders), Ben Nealon (Soldier Soldier) and Gary Webster (Minder, Family Affairs), alongside an all star ensemble. TWELVE ANGRY MEN has been hailed ‘the classiest, most intelligent drama playing on the West End'. It brings the 1957 three-time Academy Award nominated film, considered one of the great ‘must-sees' of all time, to the stage.

WONDER BOY from on Thursday 3 – Saturday 5 October. Olivier Award-winner Sally Cookson (A Monster Calls) directs the critically acclaimed Bristol Old Vic production of WONDER BOY by Ross Willis, a heart-warming and inspiring story about the power of communication. Sonny is twelve. Living with a stammer, he's finding his way in a world ruled by vicious vowels, confusing consonants, and let's not forget the biggest beast of them all–small talk. Sonny's only friend is Captain Chatter, a comic book hero of his own creation, but in the real-world language is power and Sonny must find a way to be heard. When cast in the school production of Hamlet by the Headteacher, he finds the real heroes are closer than he thinks. Packed with playful humour, dazzling visuals and thrilling original music this innovative production includes live creative captioning on stage throughout. Winner of the 2023 Writers' Guild Award for Best Play.

I'M SORRY I HAVEN'T A CLUE on Tuesday 26 March. Following eleven sell-out tours from 2007, BBC Radio's multi award-winning antidote to panel games starts an all-new touring stage show for 2024. Join host Jack Dee and a star-studded cast of comedians for an unmissable evening of inspired nonsense. Colin Sell provides piano accompaniment. I'M SORRY I HAVEN'T A CLUE has been delighting fans for over 50 years. Since its inception in 1972, Clue has seen its success blossom from the impish son of I'm Sorry I'll Read That Again to the big daddy of all panel games. The format of the game is very simple: four players are given silly things to do by the Chairman, with Colin Sell setting some of them to music. The I'M SORRY I HAVEN'T A CLUE touring show is a ‘Greatest Hits' presentation, sourcing the very finest material from Clue‘s enormous archives (ably retrieved by Samantha and her two kindly archivist friends). The tour show looks just like a recording, feels like a recording, sounds like a recording, and audience members are also treated to their very own kazoo, surely the best value for money on the British stage today.

DAD'S ARMY RADIO SHOW on Sunday 5 May. The nation's favourite sitcom returns! The boys are delighted to head to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre with three new episodes. Two actors, two microphones, over twenty-five characters – and lots of sound effects! DAD'S ARMY RADIO SHOW bring's Perry and Croft's classic BBC comedy to life in this highly acclaimed stage production. Three episodes of the popular sitcom – adapted for radio for the very first time – are hilariously and lovingly enacted on stage by two master performers – complete with sound effects, vintage music and all your favourite Perry and Croft characters and catchphrases. The original television episodes newly minted for DAD'S ARMY RADIO SHOW national tour 2024 are:

· The Love of Three Oranges

· The Miser's Hoard

· The Making of Private Pike

As seen on Dad's Army: The Animations (UKTV Gold), David Benson (Goodnight Sweetheart and One Man, Two Guvnors) and Jack Lane (Wisdom of a Fool and 7 Days) will transport you right back to Walmington.

THE MERSEY BEATLES on Sunday 1 September is the world's favourite Liverpool-born tribute to the Fab Four – are back with an all-new show celebrating the 60th anniversary of A Hard Day's Night. The beloved and iconic 1964 album and movie perfectly captured The Beatles at their pop peak. And to mark the diamond anniversary in 2024, THE MERSEY BEATLES will play the entire A Hard Day's Night album in the first half of their show – followed by a hit-packed collection of Beatlemania classics. The band, who perform sold-out shows around world, will then take the audience on a fabulous ride through the psychedelic brilliance of Sgt Pepper, a walk down Abbey Road and celebrate the melodic wonder of the Fab Four's later work.

THE ULTIMATE BOYBAND PARTY SHOW on Saturday 21 September. Cue the wind machine and get ready to celebrate the 90s! These Five bad boys with the power to rock you promise an unparalleled night of non-stop nostalgia in this exciting new theatre tour. Grab your friends for a party like no other as you're taken on a journey of chart topping hits from Blue, Boyzone, NSync, Westlife, to Backstreet Boys, Take That and many more. Featuring over 30 pop classics including One Love, Words, Love Me For A Reason, Bye Bye Bye, Uptown Girl, Flying Without Wings, I Want It That Way, Pray and Relight My Fire, THE ULTIMATE BOYBAND PARTY SHOW is the essential feel good night out. So, what are you waiting for? Pop on your Kangol hat and cargo pants, dust off your glow sticks, and Get On Up for an evening you'll Never Forget.

THE ELVIS YEARS on Sunday 27 October. Now in its 20th year, THE ELVIS YEARS, led by original West End lead Mario Kombou, embarks on its biggest ever tour of the UK and beyond. Undoubtedly the UK's premier Elvis theatre production, this stunning show takes the audience on a fantastic journey through all the years The King ruled the airwaves. With a full cast of West End talent, a spectacular set, breathtaking lights and awesome video content, Mario and the band deliver over 50 golden greats, charting the rise and rise of the boy from Tupelo – from the early hits That's Alright Mama, Don't Be Cruel and I Got Stung all the way through to the legendary Las Vegas concerts with In the Ghetto, The Wonder of You and of course Suspicious Minds. With more than 12 costume changes, Mario brings the essence of Elvis to every song from every era – the Ed Sullivan Show featuring A Fool Such As I, the Frank Sinatra TV Special including It's Now or Never, the Hollywood years with Return to Sender and Viva Las Vegas, and the legendary '68 Comeback Special with If I Can Dream.

