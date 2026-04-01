Welsh National Opera Will Come to Milton Keynes Theatre

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Welsh National Opera will bring 80th Anniversary Season to Milton Keynes Theatre, including The Flying Dutchman and Blaze of Glory!

The Flying Dutchman

Welsh director Jack Furness makes his WNO debut to direct a contemporary reimagining of Wagner's early masterpiece, which will be conducted by WNO Music Director Tomáš Hanus. From the opening notes of the thunderous overture to the haunting arias, Wagner's music evokes the power of the ocean, perfectly setting the scene for a story that explores the deeply human emotions of loneliness and longing for connection. Inspired by the beauty of the Welsh coast, Welsh designer Elin Steele's sleek pared-back designs allow the focus on the storytelling and performance.

Bass-baritone Simon Bailey returns to WNO in the role as The Dutchman with soprano Emma Bell making her role debut as Senta. After performing in WNO's Summer 2024 production of Il tabarro, tenor Leonardo Caimi returns in the role of Erik. Also returning is Welsh tenor Trystan Llŷr Griffiths in the role of The Steersman, completing the cast are bass James Creswell as Daland and Monika Sawa as Mary.

Director of The Flying Dutchman Jack Furness said:

‘Growing up in Cardiff, WNO was the Company that first introduced me to opera. I have too many wonderful artistic memories to share, but I vividly remember being transfixed watching Yannis Kokkos' production of Wagner's Tristan und Isolde in 2006, it cut 18-year-old me to pieces. Richard Jones' Die Meistersinger a few years later was a similarly formative experience. So, it's hard to put into words what it means to be returning twenty years later to make my directing debut for my home company with another aching beautiful and existential Wagner opera, The Flying Dutchman. I'm so excited to be working with Emma Bell playing the role of Senta. Just after I left University, I got the opportunity to observe a revival of Graham Vick's Die Meistersinger at the Royal Opera. The whole experience blew my mind, and Emma was amazing in the role of Eva. Now here we are, collaborating, along with a fantastic cast.

‘I'm also particularly happy to be working with such a brilliant team of creative artists. Elin Steele, Lizzie Powell, Rebecca Meltzer and I hope to make a show which gives a stripped-back focus on the deep human drama of Wagner's opera and allows its transcendent music to do its work on the audience. The exceptional work of WNO has been a constant presence in my musical and dramatic life, and to play a part in the next chapter of the company, with its amazing Chorus and Orchestra, is a bucket list moment.'

As principal funder of The Flying Dutchman, WNO is grateful for the continued support from The Colwinston Trust, Mathew Prichard CBE, Chair, The Colwinston Trust said:

‘The Colwinston Trust is delighted to celebrate 30 years of working with many high-quality arts organisations across the UK by awarding a special Anniversary Grant to Welsh National Opera to support their production of The Flying Dutchman during their 80th Anniversary year, which will open at the Wales Millennium Centre in April 2026'

The Flying Dutchman will play at Milton Keynes Theatre on Fri 15 May.

Blaze of Glory!

Welsh National Opera's Spring Season opens with the return of the critically acclaimed production Blaze of Glory! The story follows a group of Welsh miners as they embark on a musical journey to reform their male voice choir after a local mining disaster. The show is a fitting opening to Welsh National Opera's 80th anniversary season.

Welsh National Opera emerged from the post-war spirit of democracy and was founded by a group of amateur singers and conductors from across South Wales. These founding members, some miners, some teachers, some doctors, set the tone for the company that pervades today: rooted in the community and born of the Welsh passion for the voice in song.

Composed by David Hackbridge Johnson, and with a libretto by Emma Jenkins, this uplifting show combines traditional Welsh harmonies with the a capella sounds of the 1950s, with operetta, gospel and big band added into the mix.

Caroline Clegg returns to direct, with James Southall conducting. Many of the original cast will return, including Jeffrey Lloyd-Roberts as the Chorus Master Dafydd Pugh, Rebecca Evans as Nerys Price, Mark Llewelyn Evans as Caradog Probert, Themba Mvula as Anthony, Adam Gilbert as Emlyn and Feargal Mostyn-Williams as Bryn Bevan. Joining the cast as Blodwen is Lea Shaw who will sing alongside Angharad Morgan as Bronwen and Angharad Lyddon as Branwen.

Blaze of Glory! will play at Milton Keynes Theatre on Sat 16 May.