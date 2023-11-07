Welsh National Opera Appoints New Board Members

WNO has announced the appointment of four new members to its Board. The new members bring expertise in a range of areas including finance, law, marketing, equality and diversity, and arts management.

Harriet Feilding is a Chartered Accountant who has previously worked as Finance Director of English National Opera. She is currently the Chief Financial Officer for a group of companies preserving and operating heritage railway assets. Harriet has held a number of non-executive roles in arts and heritage organisations, and is currently Vice Chairman and Treasurer of the Wiltshire Music Centre Trust.

Paul Hughes is a former Director of the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, and Director of the BBC Singers. Under his directorship, these ensembles toured the world, recorded extensively, expanded their audiences and undertook a wide range of education and audience development projects. Since leaving the BBC, his career has focused on mentoring young conductors, composers and arts administrators, and he is Director of Programming and Mentoring for the Lead Foundation in Finland. He has also held key roles with The Academy of Ancient Music, IMG Artists, the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and the Monteverdi Choir and Orchestra.

Gerallt Jones is a Partner and Head of Corporate and Commercial at Hugh James where his clients include the Welsh Government, the Welsh Rugby Union, Prince’s Gate Water, Cardiff Rugby and SA Brain & Co. Prior to joining Hugh James in 2005, Gerallt spent 12 years working in London and Hong Kong for leading international law firms Slaughter and May and Freshfields. A fluent Welsh speaker, Gerallt was born in Cardiff and studied at Jesus College Oxford and the College of Law, Chester. He is also a trustee of the Cardiff Museum Development Trust.

Kenon Man is a graduate of the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama with an arts career that has seen him working on and offstage with organisations including the Young Vic, Royal and Derngate Theatre, Wales Millennium Centre, National Youth Arts Wales and Sherman Theatre. Having moved into higher education, he is currently Deputy Director of Marketing and Student Recruitment at Imperial College London and is an award-winning marketer. Beyond his professional commitments, Kenon champions equality and diversity, and co-chaired the CASE Europe Multi-Cultural network, promoting Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) professionals working within higher education. He also advocates for diversity within the industry as an advisor to the BME PR Pros’ The Xec. Allstars where he actively engages and promotes emerging BME leaders in communications and PR.

Chair of WNO’s Board, Yvette Vaughan Jones said, “I’m delighted to welcome our four new Board members who will expand the breadth of expertise on our Board in key areas. The knowledge and skills they bring with them will help to shape the future of the Company as we look to bring together more people to experience the power of opera and the extensive community work that we provide throughout Wales and beyond.

“Along with the rest of the Board, I look forward to working closely with them as we move forward.”