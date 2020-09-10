Warrington Venue Announces Return Of Top Comedy Show COMEDY STORE

The popular event will be moving to its sister venue Parr Hall on Saturday 3 October and Saturday 17 October 2020.

Comedy Store is making a welcome comeback this October after the latest government guidelines allow the return of live events.

The monthly stand-up show usually takes place at Pyramid Arts Centre but this popular event will be moving to its sister venue Parr Hall on Saturday 3 October and Saturday 17 October 2020.

Changes are also being made to the layout of the event, as tickets will now be sold by table to allow for social distancing.

Customers from a maximum of two households can book tables of either four or six people and enjoy the same hilarious comedy from the safety of their own table.

The Palmyra Square venue is also introducing a new table service policy, enabling customers to order drinks via their phone to be delivered to the table by a member of staff.

Pyramid & Parr Hall closed their doors in March after the Covid-19 pandemic threw the nation into lockdown.

Before the closure, Comedy Store had been a firm favourite of comedy fans in Warrington as its stand-up stars secured sell-out success month after month.

Chris Persoglio, venue and events manager at Pyramid & Parr Hall, said: "Comedy Store has always been hugely popular with our customers so it's great to be welcoming it back to Warrington, albeit in a slightly different setting.

"As ever, the safety and wellbeing of our customers and staff remains of paramount importance and we're confident that the changes we've put in place will allow us to deliver the same top-quality show in a safe and responsible way."

Tickets on sale now at parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call box office on 01925 442345

