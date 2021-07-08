WONDERVILLE Thanks NHS Workers and Their Families With 1,000 Free Seats

This summer at the Palace Theatre, the world's greatest illusionists and mentalists are coming together in Wonderville, a display of magic, illusion and technological trickery.

Wonderville will run for 65 performances from 16 July - 30 August, 2021. At selected performances during the run, 1,000 seats will be available for NHS staff and their families to have a well-deserved night out on the town.

As part of an innovative, new partnership, Producers Carter Dixon Productions, McGill Productions and Piers Cottee-Jones Entertainment have gifted the seats free of charge to ticketing social enterprise, Tickets For Good, to say thank you to NHS staff for their hard, and ongoing, work during the pandemic.

Tickets For Good have partnered with NHS England, bringing a new kind of ticketing to the West End by providing free or highly affordable tickets to NHS workers. Tickets for 'Wonderville' are now available to NHS staff, who are each eligible for up to four tickets, so they can enjoy a night out with loved ones and their families.

The producers of 'Wonderville' said: "We are only able to reopen theatres at all thanks to the selfless and incredible work from every member of the NHS. This is a tiny way for us to pay our thanks to these heroes of our time."

A variety performance like no other where the audience and their mobile phones play an integral part of the show... with comedy, illusion, magic, entertainment and mystery, Wonderville is a fabulous show for all the family. The company includes: Multi-award-winning mind reader and TV star Chris Cox, Josephine Lee, a breakout star on 'Britain's Got Talent' and the most talked about woman in magic, Young and Strange hailed by Penn & Teller as "one of the greatest magic acts in the world", record-breaking Magic Circle triple champion Edward Hilsum and the fabulous variety line-up also includes Guinness World Record-holding Amazí and Symoné, stunning hula hoop artists who combine hooping with rollerskating and dance, who will alternate at performances during the season.

With theatres expected to be able to operate at 100% capacity from July 19, this is an opportunity for performers to thank the NHS staff whose hard work has enabled their return to the stage. Danny Cohen, President of Access Entertainment said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with the producers of 'Wonderville' and invite an NHS staff to attend. It is sure to be an unforgettable night to remember."

Steve Rimmer, CEO at Tickets For Good, said "we are excited to be partnering with 'Wonderville'; helping to give increased access for people doing good to the UK's best live events. We're so proud to be able to say thanks to our NHS workers with an amazing show, while introducing the talent at the heart of our arts industry to new audiences".



250 tickets per show are available for 'Wonderville' on Sunday 18 July, Thursday 29 July, Wednesday 11 August and the matinee show on Monday 30 August. To book tickets, NHS staff simply need to register with Tickets For Good using their NHS email address in time for the first release of tickets. To sign up, go to http://ticketsforgood.org.