Video: Theatre Royal Brighton Reopens After Major Internal Refurbishments

Work completed so far includes upgrades to the Royal Circle toilets, enhanced electrics, Wi-Fi and water in the building.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

POPULAR

Guest Blog: 'I'm Committed to Celebrating Diversity on Stage': Director P Burton-Morgan on Photo 1 Guest Blog: Director P Burton-Morgan on SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE POISON WOOD
Man Arrested Following Violent Incident At Swan Lake in Manchester Photo 2 Man Arrested Following Violent Incident At Swan Lake in Manchester
Video: See Audra McDonald, Aaron Tveit And More In MY FAVORITE THINGS In Concert, Coming T Photo 3 Video: See Audra McDonald, Aaron Tveit And More In MY FAVORITE THINGS In Concert, Coming To UK Cinemas This February
New Musical BECOMING NANCY, Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Will Make its UK Photo 4 New Musical BECOMING NANCY, Directed and Choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, Will Make its UK Premiere in October

Theatre Royal Brighton has been undergoing improvement works since early 2023, including the ongoing restoration of the Grade II* listed Colonnade on New Road to its original terracotta splendour. See timelapse video of the transformation below!

Work completed so far includes upgrades to the Royal Circle toilets, enhanced electrics, Wi-Fi and water in the building. The Theatre’s main stage has seen no shows since mid-January whilst upgrades to the stalls seating, repainting of the auditorium and foyers have been going on. 

Theatre Manager Josh Brown said: "We’re delighted to reopen our doors to audiences today after being closed for three weeks of internal building works! Our stalls seating has been replaced to increase accessible seating options and comfort for all visiting patrons, alongside restoration of the décor throughout the auditorium, stalls and royal circle foyers including the carpets, walls and paintwork. We hope our customers will be as excited about these upgrades as we are!” 

The Theatre reopens with a jam-packed week of one night only events. Monday (5 February) sees Adam Kay take to the stage with his new show ‘Undoctored’, Tuesday sees Rockinghorse Children’s Charity Comedy Night with an incredible line up featuring the fabulous Joe Wilkinson, Katherine Ryan, Maisie Adam, Suzi Ruffell, Jen Brister and Tom Davis. Thursday see the return of QUEENZ: The Show With Balls! Followed by a return to comedy with Guz Khan on Friday and Rosie Jones on Saturday.

Theatre Royal Brighton’s full season guide is available online here. Copies can be picked up in person from the theatre and neighbouring Colonnade Bar during opening hours and tickets for all upcoming shows and events are available to book online at ATGTickets.com/Brighton.





RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
The Barn Theatre to Revive Nick Paynes CONSTELLATIONS This Spring Photo
The Barn Theatre to Revive Nick Payne's CONSTELLATIONS This Spring

THE BARN THEATRE announces new revival production of Nick Payne's CONSTELLATIONS directed by Jessica Daniels.

2
Principle Cast Set For Rifco Theatre Companys FRANKIE GOES TO BOLLYWOOD Photo
Principle Cast Set For Rifco Theatre Company's FRANKIE GOES TO BOLLYWOOD

Rifco Theatre Company in partnership with Watford Palace Theatre   and HOME Manchester have announced the headline cast for Frankie Goes to Bollywood!

3
THE LAST CIGARETTE Comes to Canal Cafe Theatre This Weekend Photo
THE LAST CIGARETTE Comes to Canal Cafe Theatre This Weekend

The Last Cigarette by Steven Fechter is a play presented by Demi-Monde Productions. Step into the last smoking bar in Santa Monica and celebrate Valentine's Day with style.

4
Kanan Gill Comes to the UK This Spring Photo
Kanan Gill Comes to the UK This Spring

Soho Theatre has announced a UK run for top Indian comic Kanan Gill, coming to London, Birmingham, Salford and Glasgow this May with his new show: What Is This?

From This Author - A.A. Cristi

Video: Get a First Listen to the Opening Scene of THE TEMPEST: A SURROUND SOUND ODYSSEYVideo: Get a First Listen to the Opening Scene of THE TEMPEST: A SURROUND SOUND ODYSSEY
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their RolesCharacter Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For PRISCILLA THE PARTY!Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For PRISCILLA THE PARTY!
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their RolesCharacter Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles
New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND Video
New Trailer For The National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
Eating Myself in UK Regional Eating Myself
Northern Stage (9/23-9/23)
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
Gordon Craig Theatre (2/24-2/25)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
Teignmouth Pavilion (3/29-3/29)
The Nature of Forgetting in UK Regional The Nature of Forgetting
Royal Welsh Colege of Music and Drama (2/24-2/24)
London Zoo in UK Regional London Zoo
Southwark Playhouse Borough (3/07-3/30)
Hinohara Village in UK Regional Hinohara Village
Barons Court Theatre (1/27-3/02)
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
The Playhouse (2/17-2/17)
The Hound of Baskervilles in UK Regional The Hound of Baskervilles
West Cliffe Theatre (3/17-3/17)
That'll Be The Day in UK Regional That'll Be The Day
Grove Theatre (3/09-3/09)
Wish You Weren't Here in UK Regional Wish You Weren't Here
Yvonne Arnaud Theatre (3/14-3/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You