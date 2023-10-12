Video: See Highlights From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! At HOME Manchester

The hilarious whodunnit KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! runs at HOME Manchester until 21 October.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Photo 1 Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER
Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour Photo 2 Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour
DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL Will Release London Concept Album Photo 3 DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL Will Release London Concept Album
Review: THE BOOK THIEF, Leicester Curve Photo 4 Review: THE BOOK THIEF, Leicester Curve

The hilarious whodunnit KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! runs at HOME Manchester until 21 October following a second sell-out year at Edinburgh Festival Fringe and playing to packed at Bristol Old Vic last month. See highlights from the production!

BFFs Kathy and Stella host Hull's least successful true crime podcast. When their favourite author is killed, they are thrust into a thrilling whodunnit of their own! Can they crack the case (and become global podcast superstars) before the killer strikes again...?

This big-hearted, laugh-out-loud musical originally brought to the stage by Francesca Moody Productions (Fleabag, Olivier Award winner Baby Reindeer, Feeling Afraid As If Something Terrible Is Going To Happen, Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons) and Kater Gordon, reunites the writing and musical talents of Jon Brittain - Book & Lyrics / Co-Director (Olivier Award winner Rotterdam) and Matthew Floyd Jones - Music & Lyrics / Musical Director (Frisky and Mannish) who previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed, Fringe First award-winning A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad).





RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Collette Cooper Launches as Artist In Residence at The Groucho Club Photo
Collette Cooper Launches as Artist In Residence at The Groucho Club

Join in at The Groucho Club as we welcome Collette Cooper, the multi-talented artist, for her residency. Experience her electrifying performances and enjoy a series of exclusive events featuring world-class jazz, blues, jazz/rock, and soul artists in the intimate atmosphere of the Mary Lou Room. Limited spaces available, book now!

2
Tomáš Vaněk and Guests Will Perform a Christmas Concert in London Photo
Tomáš Vaněk and Guests Will Perform a Christmas Concert in London

Tomáš Vaněk, a Czech musical singer and actor known for his leading performances in musicals and stage productions such as The Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, Tick, Tick...Boom!, Bonnie & Clyde and RENT will perform on London's West End for one night only!

3
HAMLET NOIR Airs on BBC Radio 3 This Month Photo
HAMLET NOIR Airs on BBC Radio 3 This Month

Experience Shakespeare's timeless tragedy, Hamlet, with a thrilling Scandi-Noir twist in the immersive audio adaptation, Hamlet Noir.

4
THE KING AND I Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre Next Month Photo
THE KING AND I Comes to Milton Keynes Theatre Next Month

Following a critically acclaimed Broadway smash-hit run, a sold-out season at the London Palladium (which resulted in the biggest global live event cinema release of 2018) and a previous record-breaking UK and International tour, this multi-Tony Award-winning production returns to Milton Keynes this autumn.

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Video: Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!'Video: Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!'
Exclusive: Cast of Signature Theatre's RAGTIME Performs Title SongExclusive: Cast of Signature Theatre's RAGTIME Performs Title Song
Video: Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 BelowVideo: Frances Ruffelle & Norman Beauman Are Getting Ready for 54 Below
Video: Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONEVideo: Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

Videos

Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Video
Watch an All New Trailer For the UK and Ireland Tour of AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP! Video
Sharon Osbourne Will Make Her West End Debut With CUT THE CRAP!
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Unit 15 Circus City Bristol (10/13-10/15)
Kin in UK Regional Kin
Kin (1/12-1/27)
Come and Sing The Creation by Haydn with John Rutter in UK Regional Come and Sing The Creation by Haydn with John Rutter
Labrador Events (10/14-10/14)
Kinder in UK Regional Kinder
The Garage (11/10-11/11)
Sister Act in UK Regional Sister Act
Belgrade Theatre (10/09-10/14)
Eating Myself in UK Regional Eating Myself
Northern Stage (9/23-9/23)
These Demons in UK Regional These Demons
Theatre503 (9/26-10/14)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
Cornerstone, Didcot (11/29-11/29)
A Woman On Fire in UK Regional A Woman On Fire
Baron's Court Theatre (11/07-11/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You