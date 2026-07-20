Vernon Kay Will Lead SLEEPING BEAUTY Pantomime at Churchill Theatre Bromley

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Radio and TV Favourite Vernon Key is heading to Bromley this Christmas as he returns to the pantomime stage in Churchill Theatre's production of Sleeping Beauty. Performances will run 5 December 2026 – 3 January 2027.

One of the UK's most popular broadcasters, Vernon has spent more than two decades entertaining audiences on television and radio, fronting hit shows including All Star Family Fortunes, Splash!, Just The Two of Us and Comic Relief. He now hosts BBC Radio 2's weekday Mid-Morning Show and the new Dance Sounds of the 90s show on Saturday nights, along with travelling the country with his Dance Sounds of the 90s Live Tour. In 2023 he raised more than £6 million for BBC Children in Need by completing an extraordinary ultra-ultramarathon from Leicester to Bolton.

Vernon returns to panto land in the comedy role of Billy following his award-winning debut in 2023, which saw him crowned Best Newcomer at the UK Pantomime Awards, and said: 'Once you've caught the panto bug, there's no going back! I absolutely loved my time in High Wycombe, so when the chance came to head to Bromley this Christmas it was an easy 'yes'. I love the madness of panto - the singing, the laughs, the audience shouting back at you, and seeing families make Christmas memories together. I'm already counting down the days and promise we'll have plenty of fun. Oh yes we will!'

Lorna Strawson, the Churchill's Theatre Director, added: 'We are beyond thrilled to share that the fabulous Vernon Kay will be making his Bromley Panto debut this year in Sleeping Beauty. His glittering stage presence and dazzling smile will add even more sparkle to an already magical show. We can't wait for everyone in the land of Bromley to be laughing at his cheeky jokes and delighting in his high energy panto performances!'

Produced by the award-winning Imagine Theatre, Sleeping Beauty will be packed. with dazzling costumes, spectacular scenery, side-splitting comedy and show-stopping songs. This high-quality production, presented by the award-winning Imagine Theatre, promises festive fun for all ages. Special effects will be provided by Burnt Toast FX. Perfect for children, parents, grandparents and everyone in between, it's the festive highlight that will leave the whole family wide awake with excitement.

When the wicked fairy Carabosse's evil curse causes the princess to prick her finger on a spinning wheel and fall into an enchanted sleep, can anyone rescue her from the magical slumber before it is too late? Join Princess Beauty, her friends, and some fabulously silly characters as they battle the forces of evil and discover the true power of love, laughter and a happily-ever-after.

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