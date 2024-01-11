UK and Ireland Tour of SOMETHING ABOUT GEORGE - The George Harrison Story Opens on Merseyside Next Month

An acclaimed show highlighting the incredible talent of the late Beatle George Harrison embarks on a UK and Ireland next month, it follows a successful run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe and sell out shows in 2023.

Something About George – The George Harrison Story, pays tribute to the man dubbed the “quiet Beatle” it will visit 31 venues across England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland, its biggest tour to date. It will open with two shows at the Floral Pavilion in New Brighton on Sat 3 February and ends at the Town Hall Theatre in Galway, Ireland on Fri 29 March.

West End performer and musician Daniel Taylor, fresh from his recent TV and media appearance with partner Shirley Ballas (head judge from Strictly Come Dancing), front's the band of five and tells the fascinating story of George and performs his biggest hits. The band are Joe Smithson (MD, Guitar and Vocals), Callum Macmillan (Percussion/Drums), Tom Kinton (Base Guitar and Vocals) and James Breckon (Keyboard and Vocals).

Featuring beautiful songs like My Sweet Lord, Something, Got My Mind Set On You, and My Guitar Gently Weeps, Something About George showcases Harrison's incredible solo material and music from rock ‘n' roll's greatest supergroup The Traveling Wilburys, which was made up of Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison, and Tom Petty… and, of course any show celebrating one of the Fab Four just must include a few classics from The Beatles.

From heartbreak to hedonism and song writing to success, Something About George celebrates a life that was anything but quiet.

Daniel Taylor trained at Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London and is an award-winning actor, producer, and director. He has previously played John Lennon in the award-winning Lennon Through A Glass Onion, he is also known from his many years in Blood Brothers, The Very Best Of Tommy Cooper, Twopence To Cross The Mersey and most recently in By The Waters Of Liverpool.

Daniel said: “I'm really looking forward to taking Something About George back out on the road in February and March for a much larger tour, performing it again for UK audiences and also premiering in Ireland. We had such a great reception when we performed the show last year and I can guarantee people a fantastic journey through George's life and his amazing music.”

Something About George – The George Harrison Story is written by Jon Fellowes, who co-produces show alongside Liverpool-born singer songwriter Gary Edward Jones and theatre producer and publicist Bill Elms. Collectively, the trio are Something About Productions, the creative team behind the hugely successful Something About Simon – The Paul Simon Story.

Co-producer Bill Elms said: “It may be 20 years since the world lost George Harrison, but he lives on through his incomparable music, and this show created in Liverpool, highlights the legacy he left the world. To have played the famous Liverpool Philharmonic Hall to a sell-out audience on his 80th birthday last year was a very special moment indeed. There's been nothing but praise for this wonderful show which will now visit 28 venues across the UK and heads across the water to Ireland for 3 special dates. The show is going from strength to strength and is a wonderful and moving tribute to one of Liverpool's favourite sons.”

Something About George is not a tribute show as we know it. It's one musician authentically telling the story and honouring the music of another. For around ninety minutes, allow Daniel Taylor to take you back and tell you Something About George.

Tour Dates

FLORAL PAVILION - NEW BRIGHTON

SAT 3 FEBRUARY

www.floralpavilion.com

THEATRE SEVERN - SHREWSBURY

SUN 4 FEBRUARY

www.theatresevern.co.uk

WEBSTER MEMORIAL THEATRE - ARBROATH

WED 7 FEBRUARY

www.angusalive.scot

EDEN COURT - INVERNESS

THU 8 FEBRUARY

www.eden-court.co.uk

GARDYNE THEATRE - DUNDEE

FRI 9 FEBRUARY

www.gardynetheatre.org.uk

PLAYHOUSE - ALNWICK

SAT 10 FEBRUARY

www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk

QUEENS HALL ARTS CENTRE - HEXHAM

SUN 11 FEBRUARY

www.queenshall.co.uk

CITY VARIETIES MUSIC HALL - LEEDS

WED 14 FEBRUARY

www.leedsheritagetheatres.com

CASTLE THEATRE - WELLINGBOROUGH

THU 15 FEBRUARY

www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

HAZLITT THEATRE - MAIDSTONE

FRI 16 FEBRUARY

www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk

TOWN HALL - CHELTENHAM

THU 22 FEBRUARY

www.cheltenhamtownhall.org.uk

THE CAPITOL - HORSHAM

FRI 23 FEBRUARY

www.thecapitolhorsham.com

PAVILION THEATRE - CROMER

SAT 24 FEBRUARY

www.cromerpier.co.uk

THEATRE ROYAL - LINCOLN

SUN 25 FEBRUARY

www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

PAVILION - RHYL

THU 29 FEBRUARY

www.rhylpavilion.co.uk

THE PLAZA - STOCKPORT

FRI 1 MARCH

www.stockportplaza.co.uk

EMPIRE THEATRE - BLACKBURN

SAT 2 MARCH

www.blackburnempire.com

GRAND THEATRE - BLACKPOOL

SUN 3 MARCH

www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

GATEHOUSE THEATRE - STAFFORD

WED 6 MARCH

www.gatehousetheatre.co.uk

THE PRINCESS ROYAL THEATRE - PORT TALBOT

THU 7 MARCH

www.princessroyaltheatre.com

ALBANY THEATRE - COVENTRY

FRI 8 MARCH

www.albanytheatre.co.uk

THEATRE ROYAL - WAKEFIELD

SAT 9 MARCH

www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

THE GRAND - WOLVERHAMPTON

SUN 10 MARCH

www.grandtheatre.co.uk

TRUCK THEATRE - HULL

WED 13 MARCH

www.hulltruck.co.uk

THEATRE ROYAL - ST HELENS

THU 14 MARCH

www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com

WILLIAM ASTON HALL - WREXHAM

SAT 16 MARCH

www.williamastonwrexham.com

OCTAGON THEATRE - BOLTON

SUN 17 MARCH

www.octagonbolton.co.uk

SPA PAVILION - FELIXSTOWE

SAT 23 MARCH

www.spapavilion.uk

CIVIC THEATRE – TALLAGHT – IRELAND

WED 27 MARCH

www.civictheatre.ie

OPERA HOUSE – CORK – IRELAND

THU 28 MARCH

www.corkoperahouse.ie

TOWN HALL THEATRE – GALWAY – IRELAND

FRI 29 MARCH

www.tht.ie