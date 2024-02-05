UK New Writing Initiative Launched By Bullet Point Theatre

Bullet Point Theatre have announced their brand-new initiative, Pitch Point, aiming to break the gap between new work creatives and those who can take their shows to the next level, supported by Seven Dials Playhouse this Spring 2024.

Pitch Point is a closed room, a safe space where 14 productions/creatives can showcase 10-15 minutes of their new musical/play directly in front of a panel of leading industry professionals including but not limited to Producers, Programmers & Artistic Directors.

The showcase can be in any format; a presentation, a pitch, scenes, or songs, however, they feel the time is best used. They then receive direct live feedback from the panel in the room and a chance to discuss their piece further.

Overall the day will allow the panel to meet and engage with the new work about to hit the industry, whilst our Pitch Point creatives have a chance to get direct feedback from those they may wish to work with in the future.

In today's industry, it's becoming harder for new emerging creatives to get their work seen by the people who would programme or produce it. We believe this is because often creatives do not have the resources or know the right people in the industry who can deliver the opportunities.

Bullet Point Theatre wants to bridge that gap by presenting Pitch Point to get both Producers and Programmers to network with the creatives of tomorrow, start the conversations needed, and continue and support New British Theatre

Bullet Point Theatre was co-founded by queer creatives Lucinda Coyle (she/her) and Samuel Xavier (he/him) in January 2022. It was created with one aim - for each show to be about a voice or conversation that is not allowed time or space. We believe that theatre needs to prove points, encourage change, and show realities on stage that our audiences would often shy away from. If an audience feels too comfortable while watching one of our shows, we haven't done our job. The writing is honest. The staging is truthful and all our dramas either highlight injustice or evoke the need for change. Our most recent production "Our Last First", (The Space), was a recipient of The Ian McKellen Producer Grant with ATG and won an OFFCOM.