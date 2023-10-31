Trevor Payne and Gary Anderson Will Embark on UK Tour in June 2024

This dynamic duo are proud to present a sensational evening of tales from life on the road, complete with a healthy dose of classic rock ‘n’ roll.
That’ll Be The Day icons Trevor Payne and Gary Anderson will be embarking on their first solo tour in 2024 in An Evening with Trevor and Gary. First performed in 1988, rock ‘n’ roll extravaganza That’ll Be The Day is beloved by fans worldwide, and has been touring solidly for nearly four decades. Now, this dynamic duo are proud to present a sensational evening of tales from life on the road, complete with a healthy dose of classic rock ‘n’ roll.
Trevor and Gary met at a holiday centre in Cornwall in the 1980s, where Trevor persuaded Gary to join the newly created That’ll Be The Day – forty years on, the pair are the heart and soul of the hit phenomenon. Known for their incredible vocals and laugh-out-loud comedy act, fans will be enthralled by their incredible tales.
That’ll Be The Day has a long-standing reputation for five-star quality entertainment that entices audiences to return year after year. This sensational show has performed to over five million people nationwide, and played over 200 performances yearly since its inception. Amidst their highly anticipated Spring 2024 tour, Trevor and Gary are delighted to take this exciting new show on the road, inviting audiences to travel back in time and relive That’ll Be The Day’s sensational history like never before!
9th June Weymouth Pavilion
Esplanade, Weymouth, DT4 8ED
10th June Taunton Brewhouse
Coal Orchard, Taunton, TA1 1JL
11th June Loughborough Town Hall
39-40, Market Place, Loughborough, LE11 3EB
12th June Lichfield Garrick Theatre
Castle Dyke, Lichfield, WS13 6HR
13th June Frome Memorial Theatre
Christchurch Street W, Frome, BA11 1EB
14th June Grove Theatre
Court Drive, Dunstable, LU5 4GP
15th June The Riverfront
Kingsway, Newport, NP20 1HG
16th June The Playhouse
126-130 High Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1HP
18th June Princes Hall
Princes Way, Aldershot, GU11 1NX
19th June The Gordon Craig Theatre
Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1LZ
20th June The Roses Theatre
Sun Street, Tewkesbury, GL20 5NX
21st June Palace Theatre
Appleton Gate, Newark NG24 1JY
22nd June The Spotlight
High Street, Hoddesdon, EN11 8BE
23rd June Worthing Pavilion Theatre
Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PX
