Trevor Payne and Gary Anderson Will Embark on UK Tour in June 2024

That’ll Be The Day icons Trevor Payne and Gary Anderson will be embarking on their first solo tour in 2024 in An Evening with Trevor and Gary. First performed in 1988, rock ‘n’ roll extravaganza That’ll Be The Day is beloved by fans worldwide, and has been touring solidly for nearly four decades. Now, this dynamic duo are proud to present a sensational evening of tales from life on the road, complete with a healthy dose of classic rock ‘n’ roll.

Trevor and Gary met at a holiday centre in Cornwall in the 1980s, where Trevor persuaded Gary to join the newly created That’ll Be The Day – forty years on, the pair are the heart and soul of the hit phenomenon. Known for their incredible vocals and laugh-out-loud comedy act, fans will be enthralled by their incredible tales.

That’ll Be The Day has a long-standing reputation for five-star quality entertainment that entices audiences to return year after year. This sensational show has performed to over five million people nationwide, and played over 200 performances yearly since its inception. Amidst their highly anticipated Spring 2024 tour, Trevor and Gary are delighted to take this exciting new show on the road, inviting audiences to travel back in time and relive That’ll Be The Day’s sensational history like never before!

Tour Dates

9th June Weymouth Pavilion

Esplanade, Weymouth, DT4 8ED

10th June Taunton Brewhouse

Coal Orchard, Taunton, TA1 1JL

11th June Loughborough Town Hall

39-40, Market Place, Loughborough, LE11 3EB

12th June Lichfield Garrick Theatre

Castle Dyke, Lichfield, WS13 6HR

13th June Frome Memorial Theatre

Christchurch Street W, Frome, BA11 1EB



14th June Grove Theatre

Court Drive, Dunstable, LU5 4GP

15th June The Riverfront

Kingsway, Newport, NP20 1HG

16th June The Playhouse

126-130 High Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1HP

18th June Princes Hall

Princes Way, Aldershot, GU11 1NX

19th June The Gordon Craig Theatre

Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1LZ

20th June The Roses Theatre

Sun Street, Tewkesbury, GL20 5NX

21st June Palace Theatre

Appleton Gate, Newark NG24 1JY

22nd June The Spotlight

High Street, Hoddesdon, EN11 8BE

23rd June Worthing Pavilion Theatre

Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PX