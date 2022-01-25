Traverse Theatre Announces Full Spring 2022 Season

Whilst the Traverse has not paused its programming since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020 - instead producing and presenting over 150 digital shows and original pieces of content, and 24 socially distanced in-person productions both in our venue and off-site in August and December - the company will now be able to present a full in-person series of performances over Spring 2022. Featuring the long-awaited and triumphant return of postponed productions, beloved audience favourites and brand new pieces, we today announce what audiences can anticipate and enjoy during February, March and early April.

The new creative engagement opportunities continue to unfurl over Spring, with Breakthrough Writers: In Residence open for submissions of anonymised, full-length scripts until Mon 14 Mar, and more details will come soon on our new Creating Space Writers' Group. We will also shortly be announcing full details of our hybrid First Stages Festival 2022, including a range of digital workshops, Q&As, discussions and in-person readings, happening throughout February and March.

Writer, poet and performer Hannah Lavery (The Drift, Eavesdropping), has been appointed as Peggy Ramsay Foundation/Film 4 Awards Scheme Playwright, in partnership with the Traverse Theatre. Hannah will receive a bursary to embark upon a one-year attachment with the Traverse, creating a new full-length play for future production, connecting with a variety of dynamic theatremakers and deepening her experience of a working theatre as it emerges from the pandemic.

The company will welcome the ever-popular A Play, A Pie and A Pint based at Ã’ran MÃ³r, presented in association with the Traverse Theatre, back to Traverse 2. The extended 7-week run of shows will include Oscar by Brian James O'Sullivan, (2 - 5 Mar); Ten Things to Do Before You Die by Dani Heron (8 - 12 Mar); I'm dissolving my love in a bath of acid by DC Jackson (15 - 19 Mar); Milkshake by Rob Drummond (22 - 26 Mar) [also produced in association with Aberdeen Performing Arts]; Man's Best Friend by Douglas Maxwell (29 Mar - 2 Apr); Daniel Getting Married by JD Stewart (5 - 9 Apr); My Doric Diary by AyeTunes! (12 - 16 Apr) [also produced in association with Aberdeen Performing Arts]. As ever, the ticket price includes a pie and a drink, as well as fresh new drama.