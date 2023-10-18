Tracey Childs, Executive Producer and Joint CEO, Will Leave The Mercury at the End of March 2024

The Mercury Theatre in Colchester has announced that after 9 years Tracey Childs, Executive Producer will be leaving the Mercury at the end of March 2024.

Everyone at the Mercury is saddened by Tracey's departure. During her tenure at the Mercury Theatre Tracey has produced Unbelievable, the organisation's first co-production to transfer to the West End, an international tour of Spamalot and over 60 in-house productions including the new British musical Pieces of String.

This innovative joint CEO leadership partnership of Childs as Executive Producer and Mannix as Executive Director has overseen the 2020/21 £14.2m refurbishment of the venue whilst maintaining and building a reputation as a thriving producing venue which has resulted in an increased turnover.

Tracey, herself says: "It has been my joy and my great privilege to lead the Mercury Theatre, alongside my esteemed colleague and Joint Chief Executive Steve Mannix. I am so proud of the welcoming space we have created, the glorious productions we've mounted, and the doubling of the turnover in the last nine years to become a successful, respected £5m organisation. I feel it is now time to move on and create space for new ideas and fresh thinking in my post. I am excited for the right person for this absorbing, challenging, fulfilling role, to work alongside Steve and all of our amazing Mercury staff, in taking the Mercury forward on the next part of its journey."

In praise of Tracey's tireless work at the theatre Steve Mannix, Executive Director says, "It has been an absolute pleasure working with Tracey over the last nine years and particularly over the last 5 years as Joint CEOs. Tracey's energy and commitment to supporting artists and creatives make their best work has been inspiring ensuring the highest production standards and the best theatrical experience for our audiences."

And this is echoed by Robert West, Chair of Trustees: "Tracey's impeccable taste and sage leadership has been such a bonus for the Mercury. The board are sad to see Tracey leave and wish her the very best. She leaves the Mercury in great shape for the future."

Tracey will leave having confirmed the theatre's programming until the summer of 2025. Recruitment for a new Executive Producer will begin in the next few weeks.