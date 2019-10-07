Tom Stade Returns to Pyramid With Brand New Material

Laugh-out-loud comedy is returning to town next year as stand-up star Tom Stade brings his brand new show to Pyramid.

Fresh from a smash-hit tour and resounding success at Edinburgh Festival, Tom Stade is heading back on the road this winter with brand new material.

The kids have left home and Tom is embracing change with his usual spirit as he celebrates the dawn of a whole new era with his trademark sense of mischief!

After 30 years on the frontline of comedy, this Canadian legend remains as engaging, innovative and hilarious as ever.

Always a firm favourite on Channel 4's Comedy Gala, BBC One's Michael McIntyre's Comedy Roadshow, The John Bishop Show and Live at the Apollo, Tom Stade is a household name on the comedy circuit and he's heading to Warrington's Pyramid on Saturday 22 February.

Described by The Scotsman as "so cool he could well be the answer to global warming", this is one show you simply cannot miss!

Tickets are available now at parrhall.culturewarrington.org or by calling our box office on 01925 442345.





