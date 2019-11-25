Tom Read Wilson And West End Stars Announced For Christmas At The Chiswick Playhouse

Christmas at the Chiswick Playhouse comprises of three enchanting evenings of song featuring leading stars of the West End. The audience can expect a wonderful range of festive classics, combined with well-known songs from the shows and a singalong or two, presented by three exceptional casts. With a free glass of mulled wine at a cosy venue on a cold December night, the concerts promise to serve up a delightful way to embrace the holiday spirit.

Have you seen Wicked recently? What about Dear Evan Hansen? Come along on Sunday 8th December to hear West End stars Helen Woolf (currently Glinda) and Hannah Lindsey (cover Heidi/Cynthia) serenade audiences. They will be joined by James Wolstenholme (The School of Rock, West End; Mamma Mia!, UK Tour) and Dominic Hodson (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, West End; West Side Story, UK Tour).

On Sunday 15th December Tom Read Wilson will take to the Playhouse stage. After competing on The Voice in 2016, he is now a regular on Celebs Go Dating and is the dating guru on Roman Kemp's Capital Breakfast. Tom will be joined by Bronté Barbé, who the public first got to know during BBC One's Over the Rainbow. She has gone on to play a host of leading musical theatre roles, including Princess Fiona in Shrek, the title role in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and most recently Ado Annie in Oklahoma! (Chichester Festival Theatre). Also coming to Chiswick will be Gabriel Mokake (original West End cast for Hamilton, Dreamgirls, and The Colour Purple) and Lucie-Mae Sumner (Mary Poppins, West End; Guys & Dolls, UK Tour/West End).

The final concert of the Christmas season, on Sunday 22nd December, will fill the Playhouse with the voices of Olivier-nominated Laura Pitt-Pulford (Falsettos, The Other Palace; Seven Brides For Seven Brothers, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) and Idriss Kargbo (Wicked, West End; Donkey in Shrek, UK Tour). They will be joined by current Wicked cast members Carl Man (Starlight Express, The Other People) and Laura Pick (The Sound of Music, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre).

Mark Perry, Executive Director of Chiswick Playhouse comments, We are absolutely thrilled to attract such wonderful talent to the Chiswick Playhouse - audiences are in for a real treat to see these established leading names of Musical Theatre in such a cosy and intimate setting. Really we just want everyone to have a wonderful time, and come out feeling warm and Christmassy! The casts have some musical treats up their sleeves, and we can't wait.

Tickets are available from the Chiswick Playhouse Box Office and www.chiswickplayhouse.co.uk.





