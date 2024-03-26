Tickets Now On Sale for GATSBY'S PROHIBITION PARTY at Theatre Raleigh

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Raleigh is bringing an immersive theatrical performance and cocktail experience to the Triangle with its new show, Gatsby's Prohibition Party, from April 24-28, 2024; tickets are now on sale.

The audience will step back to the Roaring Twenties during the 75-minute show adapted from the iconic novel. Guests, who must be at least 21-years-old, will enjoy three specialty cocktails and dance alongside Daisy Buchanan, listen to firsthand accounts from Nick Carraway, and even meet the enigmatic Jay Gatsby himself. The show was conceived by Theatre Raleigh's executive director Lauren Kennedy Brady and Eric Woodall, a Broadway casting director and former executive artistic director of North Carolina Theatre. The show was written and directed by Woodall, and choreographed by Krista Saab Bennett.

"Inspired by the wonders of other groundbreaking immersive experiences such as 'Sleep No More,' I'm thrilled to partner with Theatre Raleigh in crafting Gatsby's Prohibition Party," Woodall said. "The audience themselves will leap into the vibrant world of the roaring 1920s through music, drinks and dancing. This adventure will blur the lines between audience and performer, inviting everyone to experience an unforgettable journey that will transport us all to a bygone era of intrigue and excitement."

Guests are encouraged but not required to wear their finest 1920s attire to the shows. Here is the show schedule:

Wednesday, April 24: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Thursday, April 25: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Friday, April 26: 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 27: 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 28: 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Tickets at $60 for general admission and $70 for cafe tables. More information can be found at https://theatreraleigh.com/gatsbys/. Tickets can be purchased at https://feverup.com/m/163219.

Theatre Raleigh Arts Center is located at 6638 Old Wake Forest Road, between Atlantic Ave and Capital Blvd. For more information, go to theatreraleigh.com.