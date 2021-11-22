Theatre Royal Stratford East Launches Monologue Competition For Deaf, Disabled and Neurodivergent Artists

Theatre Royal Stratford East, in association with Ramps on the Moon, has announced the launch of SLAMbition, a brand-new monologue slam-style competition putting a spotlight on the incredible range of Deaf, disabled and neurodivergent talent that exists in the arts.

Artists will perform two monologues in front of an invited audience of leading industry creatives including directors, casting agents and casting directors as well as the chance to win an exciting package of prizes. Performances will be on Wednesday 30 March 2022.

SLAMbition is open to Deaf, disabled and neurodivergent artists from any and all backgrounds over the age of 18. The event is keen to receive applications from emerging artists and those without agency representation as well as artists who identify as LGBTQ+ and/or from the global majority. Theatre Royal Stratford East is the Ramps on the Moon partner for London and Southeast, and as such, priority will be given to applicants from these areas.

The evening will be hosted by Stratford East's Sky Arts Artistic Associate Tabby Lamb and will also feature guest appearances and networking opportunities for participating artists.

Ramps on the Moon is a collaborative network of six National Portfolio Organisation theatres: New Wolsey, Birmingham Rep, Nottingham Playhouse, Leeds Playhouse, Sheffield Theatres, Stratford East and strategic partner Graeae. Ramps on the Moon exists to enrich the stories we tell and the way we tell them by normalising the presence of Deaf and disabled people both on and off stage.

Nadia Fall, Artistic Director of Theatre Royal Stratford East Said:

"I am so excited that we're producing SLAMbition, a brand-new competition and showcase for Deaf, disabled and neurodivergent acting talent. This not only promises to be an extremely entertaining event, but it is a genuine step towards promoting and forging relationships with artists whose talent is all too often hidden in a very ableist industry".

Applications are now open and close at 12pm Friday 14 January 2022. For more details and to apply visit www.stratfordeast.com/slambition. If any applicant requires help or guidance with applying they can contact submissions@stratfordeast.com.