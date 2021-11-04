Theatre Publishers Nick Hern Books Announce Their First-ever Pop-up Bookshop

Leading theatre publishers Nick Hern Books (NHB) have announced their first-ever pop-up bookshop, the Big Bargain Bookshop at the Bush, which will run at acclaimed London new-writing venue the Bush Theatre later this month.

Open on 19 and 20 November from 12 noon to 7.30pm, the pop-up bookshop will offer a massive range of playscripts and books all at special, one-off prices, with hundreds available for just £2.

The selection will include NHB-published playscripts by some of today's most renowned writers, as well as exciting emerging voices. There'll also be a wide selection of inspiring, practical books - to help theatre-makers learn new skills, brush up on existing ones, and support their own work and career - as well as fascinating autobiographies, interview collections, criticism and more.

Plus, 25% of the proceeds from all books sold will go to theatrical charity Acting for Others, to help provide financial and emotional support to theatre workers in times of need.

Further information about the Big Bargain Bookshop can be found on the Bush Theatre's website: https://www.bushtheatre.co.uk/event/big-bargain-bookshop-at-the-bush/

Jon Barton, Head of Sales and Marketing at Nick Hern Books, said:

'We're thrilled to be bringing our first-ever pop-up bookshop to the Bush Theatre, who in addition to being one of the UK's most exciting and important producers of new plays, are also our Shepherd's Bush neighbours!

'We hope as many people as possible will come along to browse everything on offer, get recommendations from members of the NHB team, and take home some great bargains - while also helping support theatre-workers by raising money for the wonderful charity Acting for Others.'