Theatr Clwyd Reveals Spring 2024 Season

Theatr Clwyd has announced its Spring Season. With the capital re-development making great strides, shows continue to take place in Theatr Mix. Theatr Clwyd will also take shows and activities across the county and touring Wales. The venue will produce three productions in this stellar season, Kill Thy Neighbour, Constellations and Rope, led by three Welsh directors.

Kill Thy Neighbour (2-20 Apr) is a dark comedy about love, death and hidden secrets. Caryl and Meirion, tired of fighting the powers that be, are constantly at each other's throats in their postcard-perfect Welsh village. As their community disappears, dark stories emerge from behind the chocolate box façade. Written by Wrexham-born Lucie Lovatt, Kill They Neighbour is Lucie's first full-length play. This show is a co-production with The Torch Theatre, directed by their Artistic Director, award-winning Chelsey Gillard.

Chelsey Gillard said: "Kill Thy Neighbour is both hilarious and spooky – my favourite combination. It speaks to issues directly affecting many communities in Wales and has such heart. I am passionate about new writing and new voices on our stages, this is Lucie's first play and is beautifully crafted and entertaining. The Torch is thrilled to be working in collaboration with Theatr Clwyd to bring this play to life and I can't wait to share it with audiences in Mold and Milford Haven."

Nick Payne's multi-award-winning international mega-hit Constellations (10 May-25 May) will be reimagined for a modern Wales by Associate Director Daniel Lloyd. A beekeeper and a physicist meet at a barbeque. She thinks of quantum mechanics, string theory & multiverses. He thinks of his bees, honey and ecology. Time and death are against them. Could they ever fall in love?

Constellations will be presented in two sister productions – one in the original English and the other presented for the very first time in the Welsh language, translated by Gwawr Loader under the title Cytserau (7-8 June). Like hit TV shows Hinterland and Keeping Faith, both versions will be performed by the same cast. The production will then tour across Wales in both languages, following the success of the first Welsh language production of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag last season.

Daniel Lloyd said of the production, "I'm delighted to be directing Constellations/ Cytserau. The timeless story asks huge questions about human existence and is told backwards, forwards and sideways with a dazzlingly original structure. We follow our would-be lovers across many alternate universes, where their choices lead to some subtle and occasionally seismic consequences.As a bilingual human existing within two cultures, I often feel like I'm straddling multiple universes! Cymraeg a Saesneg – English and Welsh… Realising this play in two languages allows us to explore that feeling deeper in a production for both Welsh and English-speaking audiences."

Rope (29 June-20 July) by Patrick Hamilton (Gaslight, Hangover Square) is a dark comic thriller inspired by true crime. Two fearless, bored, arrogant young men have killed a fellow student and stashed his body in a chest. In this murder mystery in reverse, a party for the victim's oblivious family unfolds in ways our young killers could never have predicted. Directed by Theatr Clwyd's Associate Artistic Director, Francesca Goodridge (A Pretty Shitty Love).

Francesca said: "When I first read Rope, I found myself asking how this story of ruling-class arrogance and male impunity was written in the 1920s, when it speaks so clearly to the 2020s. Written a century before today's obsession with true crime podcasts, Rope remains a heart-stopping thriller - with no let-up for episode breaks. The play takes audiences on a wild night of suspense and surprise, with a relentless focus on one space, one crime, and a brazen cover-up by men drunk on their own supposed superiority."

Family fun goes on tour this season to Mynydd Isa's beautiful Caffi Isa. Low-cost family fun includes Welsh language interactive nature performance Ble Mae'r Dail Yn Hedfan (9 Mar); Shakespeare for all the family in a double bill of Macbeth + Romeo & Juliet (6 Apr); the chance to create something from just a piece of paper in interactive show Club Origami (4 May) and finally a musical for all the family in Jack! (11 May).

Fans of a murder mystery will not want to miss Locomotive for Murder: The Improvised Whodunnit (12-16 Mar). Using audience stories and suggestions, watch company Pinch Punch create a unique, one-of-a-kind, never-to-be-repeated whodunnit. If you love comedy or murder mysteries, then this is the show for you!

The timeless musical Oh What A Lovely War (23-27 Apr) is a hilarious, heart-breaking snapshot of life for those caught in the crossfire of conflict. It brings to life the folly, farce, and tragedy of the First World War.

Blink and you'll miss these wonderful evenings of storytelling, only at Theatr Clwyd for one or two performances. Medusa gives her version of the Trojan War in Beautiful Evil Things (7-8 Mar), a high-energy physical piece full of cutthroat wit. Joe Sellman-Leava brings the nostalgia-filled Fanboy (15 Jul), a show about his love-hate relationship with pop culture. You can't have a summer without Shakespeare, so join 440 Theatre for two summer comedies in just 40 minutes each, performed by 4 actors in A Midsummer Night's Dream + Twelfth Night (14 Jul). Step into the bitingly insightful world of food, family and modern poverty in How To Feed A Town (23 Jul) this drama, directly influenced by Flintshire residents. This is a pay-what-you-can event.

Welsh language audiences won't want to miss Ie Ie Ie (6 Mar) a new adaptation by Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru about lived experiences of young people that raises essential questions around healthy relationships, lust, and consent. The show is directed by Juliette Manon who is on Theatr Clwyd's Carne Trust Trainee Director Scheme. Lemn Sissay poet, writer and broadcaster hosts an evening that is bound to be unforgettable (9 Mar). Inua Ellams brings his new show Search Party (8 Jul) a spontaneous show based on audience suggestions.

There will be some incredible classical music this season including the Skampa Quartet (19 Nov), Charlotte Spruit (21 May) the violinist and the Adelphi Quartet (4 July) from Salzburg.

North Wales rapper Sage Todz (20 May) takes to the Theatr Clwyd stage after a hugely successful event with Grandmaster Flash at William Aston Hall.And finally, there is comedy for everyone at Theatr Clwyd with the monthly Comedy Club (3 Mar/14 Apr/15 May/ 3 Jun/ 7 Jul). With tickets starting at just £10, you don't want to miss out. Ria Lina brings her show about divorce and dating in Riawakening (27 Feb). Two hit Edinburgh shows from Wales' most exciting comedians as Priya Hall & Leila Navabi come to Theatr Mix (7 Apr).

And don't forget there's even more over at William Aston Hall. With top comedians like Stewart Lee (4 Feb), Frankie Boyle (3 Mar), Tom Davis (5 May) and Paul Smith (7 June) next year is looking exciting already!

