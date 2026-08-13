The Zoots to Bring The Swinging ’60s To Newbury In Support Of Corn Exchange Newbury’s Future Fund
The performance will take place on Thursday 5 November.
The Zoots will bring their show The Sounds of the 60s to the stage at the Corn Exchange Newbury on Thursday 5 November for a special fundraising event in aid of the Corn Exchange Future Fund.
Promising an unforgettable night of classic '60s music, The Zoots will transport audiences back to one of the most exciting eras in popular music, performing songs from some of the decade's most iconic artists. From The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Monkees and The Beach Boys to The Kinks, The Searchers, The Small Faces, The Who, The Drifters, The Isley Brothers, The Four Seasons, Neil Diamond and Elvis, the band's high-energy show is packed with the songs that defined a generation.
The Zoots infectious performances bring the spirit of the '60s vividly to life, making this a night of entertainment for music lovers and the whole family. All proceeds from this event will go to the Corn Exchange (Newbury) Trust's Future Fund, helping to support all the work the Trust does delivering high quality creative and cultural activity for the people of Newbury and beyond.
Whether you are a lifelong fan of '60s music or simply looking for a fun night out, The Zoots: The Sounds of the 60s promises to be an evening packed with nostalgia, energy and timeless hits, all while supporting an important local cause.
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