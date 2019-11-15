The Players Club of Swarthmore Presents ANNIE

Next up on The Players Club of Swarthmore's Main Stage is Annie, often called "America's Happiest Musical". With book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse, and lyrics by Martin Charnin, Annie has won seven Tony Awards. Based on the Harold Gray comic strip' Little Orphan Annie,' Annie features all the hits you know and love including; "Tomorrow," "Hard Knock Life" and "Fully Dressed". Annie is directed by Brian Walsh with musical direction by Nora McDonnell and choreography by Danielle Marone. Tickets are available online at www.pcstheater.org. For group rates, contact groupsales@pcstheater.org.

Annie (Neala Carroll, Garnet Valley) dreams of leaving the orphanage of Miss Hannigan (Anne Marie Scalies, Claymont, DE) and finding her real parents. Billionaire Oliver Warbucks (John Paul Cappiello, Drexel Hill) invites Annie to spend the Christmas holiday with him at his mansion. The cruel Miss Hannigan, her con-artist brother Rooster (Ryan Goulden, Drexel Hill) and his friend Lily St. Regis (Sarah Mackus, Springfield) hatch a plan to steal some of Warbuck's money using Annie. With the help of Franklin D. Roosevelt (Asher Chancey, Philadelphia) Annie finds love in the arms of her adopted 'Daddy' Warbucks.

Additional cast members in Annie include Deirdre McGettigan Henry, West Chester; Natalie Rubin, Media; Violet Wiley, Woodlyn; Julia McLean, Swarthmore; Lily Chancey, Philadelphia; Charlotte Taylor, Wallingford; Avery Zhang , Garnet Valley; Jeremy Parmet, Havertown; Michael Murphy, Philadelphia; David E. Griffith, Boothwyn; Ahmet Erispaha, Ardmore; Eileen Wiley, Woodlyn; Caitlin Naylor, Springfield; Samantha DiCarlo, Newtown Square; Lauren Kersetter, Philadelphia; Ellen Taylor, West Chester; Mary Kate Cappiello, Drexel Hill; Amelia Carnehan, Philadelphia; Julia DiCarlo, Newtown Square; Julia Gaudet, Wallingford; Cara McGowan, Bryn Mawr; Olivia Smith, Drexel Hill and Sandy (Chewy Cervino, Swarthmore) .

Annie runs from Friday, November 22, through Saturday, December 7 (no performance Thanksgiving Day). Thursday performance is at 7:30pm, Friday and Saturday Evening performances are at 8pm, Saturday matinee and Sunday performances are at 2pm. Audiences can meet the artists in a talk back discussion following the December 1st performance. Buy tickets online at www.pcstheater.org, by calling OvationTix at 866-811-4111, or at the door. For more information about The Players Club of Swarthmore, including upcoming events, shows, ticketing and directions, visit www.pcstheater.org.





