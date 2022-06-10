The Other Palace Announces The Premiere Of New British Musical MILLENNIALS

It's time to spill the tea, as continuing the Summer '22 Studio Programme is the brand-new British musical, Millennials. Written and composed by Elliot Clay, this powerful and uplifting collection of songs runs the gamut of modern pop-music and sends musical theatre hurtling into the 21st Century.

Elliot Clay is an award-nominated composer, lyricist, and actor for musicals, plays and film. He wrote and starred in his debut musical 'The State of Things' (Jack Studio Theatre) and has performed on the West End and UK and International Tours including Million Dollar Quartet, Peter Pan, Oliver!, The Wizard of OZ.

Millennials turns up the microphone on the lives, the losses, and the frustrations of young people in the modern world.

A generation that is so often defined by tabloid headlines, tweets and, of course, avocados, has picked up the mic and transported us inside their extraordinarily ordinary lives.

Paul Taylor-Mills said, "I'm so proud to be presenting the world premiere of Millennials, a brand new British musical by first time writer Elliot Clay. The show started its life at MTFestUK and it is brilliant to see that the festival is providing the necessary platform to allow musicals to move into fully produced shows. This is one of four shows to be fully produced from the festival.

Millennials sets the tone for the type of work we want to create at The Other Palace and I'm excited to start creating this brand new musical with an incredible team."

Elliot Clay said, "After four years of writing, I couldn't be more thrilled that Millennials is having its premiere at The Other Palace Studio this summer. Some of my favourite musicals growing up were song cycles, so it's been an exciting challenge putting my own twist on the form and exploring a generation of stories through this collection of pop songs.

The three singles we released during lockdown had a brilliant response online and I'm so happy that everyone will now be able to come and experience them live.

I feel very lucky to be making my professional debut as a writer and to be working with such a fantastic team bringing our show to life!"

Millennials is produced by The Other Palace, and has book, music and lyrics by Elliot Clay, with direction by Hannah Benson. Orchestration by Auburn Jam and choreography by Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, with design and lighting design from Andrew Exeter.

Performances run 8 July - 7 August 2022.

Website: www.theotherpalace.co.uk

Your ticket to Millennials grants you entry to the Studio, which will be transformed into an immersive theatrical event. Doors open 30 minutes prior to show start.