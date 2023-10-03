The Old Rep Theatre Reveals Cast And Creative Team For PETER PAN THE MUSICAL

The production will run from Tuesday 5th December to Sunday 31st December.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

The Old Rep Theatre have announced the professional cast and creative team behind this year's Christmas adventure Peter Pan the Musical. The production will run from Tuesday 5th December to Sunday 31st December and will be produced by the BOA Group.

Flying into the Old Rep, Thea Jo Wolfe (The Fiesta Fawns) will play the role of Peter Pan. Joining the adventure to Neverland, Rhian Lynch (Rapunzel, Theatre Chipping Norton) as Wendy Darling, Matthew Christmas (Three Little Birds, ITV) as Hook/Mr Darling, Penny Ashmore (Killing Eve, BBC) as Mrs Darling/Starkey, Stefan Davis (Doctors, BBC) as Smee and Morag Mayland (Polar Express Birmingham) as John Darling.

The professional team will be joined by a student ensemble from BOA's respective academies, BOA Creative, Digital & Performing Arts Academy and BOA Stage & Screen Production Academy, whose performance will excite audiences of all ages as well as give them the opportunity to work in a professional setting for the first time.

With Book, Music and Lyrics by Piers Chater Robinson and based on the novel by J.M Barrie, Alec Fellows-Bennett returns to head up the creative team as Director. Joining him, CiCi Howells as Choreographer, Stephen Watkins as Musical Director, Daniel O'Neill as Set Designer and Leanne Fitchett as Costume Designer.

Completing the creative team is Will Monks as Lighting and Projection Designer and Clive Meldrum as Sound Designer.

The creative team will also be working alongside BOA Stage and Screen Production Academy students to help bring the magic to stage. They will have a hand in constructing the set, making costumes, helping with wardrobe and make-up artistry, as well as having a hands-on experience in Technical Theatre Production, working as lighting technicians, sound engineers and stage crew.

Director, Alec Fellows-Bennett said "I am delighted to be returning to The Old Rep theatre this year to direct family favourite Peter Pan the Musical. This promises to be a spectacular production packed with humour, brilliant songs and special effects that will take your breath away."

Kate Tague, CEO of the BOA Group said "

The BOA Group are thrilled to be producing this exciting Christmas production and entertaining audiences across Birmingham this year. We have an outstanding cast from across the country flying into Neverland this December and are delighted that they will be supported by performing arts and production students from across the BOA Group.

For many of our students from both BOA Creative, Digital and Performing Arts Academy and BOA Stage and Screen Production Academy, this will be their first experience of working alongside a professional cast and creative team. I'm so proud of them for taking up the challenge and seeing all the hard work produced in our academies transfer onto a professional stage, and we can't wait for you to join us."

For more information on Peter Pan The Musical, or to book tickets visit oldreptheatre.co.uk/peter-pan.




