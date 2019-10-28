The Mono Box Will Present PLAYSTART: The Fundraising Gala

Join Co-Founders Polly Bennett and Joan Iyiola and Patrons Vanessa Kirby (The Crown, Netflix) and Susan Wokoma (E4's Crazyhead, Chewing Gum) for a showcase of 4 new plays by young companies mentored and empowered by The Mono Box on Sunday 17th November 2019.



This special day will showcase four premiere plays written, directed and performed by outstanding emerging talent, who have been empowered by The Mono Box through their PLAYSTART programme. Every penny raised at PLAYSTART: The Fundraising Gala through ticket sales, the auction and donations will help meet the demands of members and support the best of emerging British talent.

Four emerging writer/director pairs have each completed a 15-minute play, with the support and mentorship of a professional playwright. The Mono Box has provided them with free rehearsal space, facilities to cast actors, a producer and feedback from industry professionals to help them realise their work.

PLAYSTART: The Fundraising Gala will provide an opportunity for these plays to be performed on Hampstead Theatre's Main Stage in front of a lively, supportive audience and will mark the launch of the PLAYSTART Book published by Oberon Books. The Gala has been kindly sponsored by HN Wines who will be providing a glass of fizz for our Champion ticket bookers on arrival. Expect a live auction of prizes donated including a stay at luxury Hampshire Hotel Heckfield Place, a guided tour of Tate Modern and more prizes donated by theatre royalty led by Tom Clarkson, and musical performances from Rebecca Loudon, Annabel York and Tida Chinyanga.

The Mono Box empowers young writers, directors and actors - and is run entirely by unpaid volunteers, generous artists and industry practitioners. We have ambitions to grow our diverse and unique programme. Be a Mono Box Champion! Every penny raised at the Gala will be used to continue to galvanise the best of emerging British talent - grab your £75 VIP ticket and actively champion the next generation of artists. Other tickets cost £25-£35 and there are 100 x £10 tickets for under-30s,

Come along to discover some of the future's brightest talent!





