The Lowry's Action-Packed Open Day 2023 Was A Hit For 5,000 Visitors

More than 5,000 visitors enjoyed The Lowry's annual Open Day on Sunday 6th August that this year featured almost 50 activities and events for visitors of all ages.

Always a highlight of Open Day, visitors were able to meet members of The Lowry's programming and technical teams before stepping onto The Lowry's iconic Lyric stage, exploring backstage, technical areas, and dressing rooms.

Steve Cowton The Lowry's Head of Theatre Operations said “Over 500 people gained a unique insight into the running of our busy theatre. It was brilliant to see so many young people on stage - and we hope some of them may have been inspired to pursue careers in the Theatre in future years.”

Visitors to the Galleries enjoyed fun family tours of the LS Lowry collection led by Gallery Interpreter Tina Savage who dressed in costume and brought to life Ann, one of Lowry's most recognised subjects. As well as life drawing with Salfordian artist and Gogglebox star Helena Worthington.

Plus, lots of people also explored our new free exhibition Julia and Axel: Thirty Years of Favourite Stories. The exhibition celebrates the acclaimed picture book partnership between Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler and continues until January 1st, 2024.

Some of The Lowry's Partner companies, including Rambert, Birmingham Royal Ballet, and The National Theatre, delivered free workshops and activities offering the chance to get hands-on and have a go.

Birmingham Royal Ballet said “Open Day provides opportunities in addition to our UK tours, for Birmingham Royal Ballet to reach communities with our sensational art form, including those who may not have engaged with us before.

“We return to Salford with our tour of The Sleeping Beauty in March 2024, which was our focus for the Open Day 2023. Our display of spectacular costumes enthralled visitors. Our try-on rail of costumes allowed children and adults to literally step into the shoes and characters performed by our company dancers and children learned ballet steps and discovered the magic of our production of The Sleeping Beauty in workshops led by our Learning Engagement Access and Participation department.”

Empowering pop musical Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World based on the popular children's book returns to The Lowry's Quays Theatre this Christmas. For Open Day visitors were treated to a short performance and workshop led by the books author and Suffragette relative Kate Pankhurst.

Olivia Johnston, Kenny Wax Productions, said: “It was a joy to introduce Frida Kahlo from Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World to The Lowry audiences at Open Day ahead of the show's return this Christmas season. It was brilliant to see people of all ages captivated by the performance and getting fully involved in the draw-a-long workshop led by author and illustrator Kate Pankhurst.

“To be able to directly connect with families in this way has been wonderful; we cannot wait to bring the show back to The Lowry with our brand-new cast and for audiences to meet Rosa Parks, Marie Curie, Emmeline Pankhurst, Mary Seacole, and even more kickass-pirational women from history!”

Throughout the day The Lowry's Pier Eight Restaurant Manager, Mike Lee presented Gin Masterclass's focused on the history of the drink, plus participants sampled the popular LS Lowry Gin; a collaboration with SIS4ERS DISTILLERY and children and families enjoyed cupcake decorating. Also, The Lowrys Developed With 2023 artist Edy Hurst helped audiences of all ages find their funny side with his joke-writing machine and comedy puppet factory.

Almost a third of audiences surveyed on Open Day said that this was their first visit to The Lowry with 99% of visitors rating Open Day as either Great or Good!

This year The Lowry collaborated with four community leaders working alongside local people to programme local artists and services for Open Day. This included Ethiopian dance from Love Community Café, Persian dance, and rug weaving with Community Doosti, a pop-up spa from Women With Wings, and one of our Community Connectors organised a quiet space for neurodiverse people.

Outside crowds enjoyed carnival vibes from Global Grooves, Hip Hop and breakin' with Developed With 2023 artist Bobak Champion and renowned Hip Hop dancers Amirah Sackett (USA), Kadir 'Amigo' Memis (Germany) and Flo Gonthier (France) alongside graffiti artist Sam Hain, plus for our youngest visitors, HandMade Theatre brought their animal creatures for some wonderful live music.