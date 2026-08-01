The King’s Theatre Reopens Following Major Redevelopment Project

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Audiences have officially returned to a theatre that has been part of Edinburgh's cultural life for more than a century. The King's Theatre, managed by theatre charity Capital Theatres, reopens following a major redevelopment that has reshaped this historic venue for audiences, artists and communities across Edinburgh, creating one of the UK's most accessible heritage buildings.

The King's Theatre transformation in numbers: 1,252 days from construction starting to reopening. More than 1,370 people worked on the redevelopment, across over 160 organisation. 4.5 metres added to the height of the fly tower. 2 brand-new lifts serving every public level, plus 1 backstage lift serving an accessible dressing room, providing step-free access from street to seat, or stage. 10 permanent wheelchair spaces across the auditorium, including in the Dress Circle for the first time. 48 toilets throughout the building (up from 36), including accessible toilets on every level and a new Changing Places toilet. Hospitality capacity doubled, from 200 to 405 people, including the new King’s café. 1 new Creative Engagement Studio, designed to host workshops and creative activities for people of all ages.

Fiona Gibson, Chief Executive of Capital Theatres, the charity that manages the King's Theatre, said: "Today is a landmark moment for the King's Theatre and for everyone who has supported its journey back to the heart of Edinburgh's cultural life. We've carefully preserved everything people love about this extraordinary building while transforming it for the future. The King's is now one of the UK's most accessible Edwardian heritage buildings, ready to welcome more people than ever before, creating new possibilities for audiences, artists and communities. The new level stage, enhanced technical facilities and improved backstage access strengthen its position as one of Scotland's leading venues for touring productions, co-producing and commissioning, ensuring we are ready to bring the very best live performances to Edinburgh for generations to come. For 120 years the King's has been a place where Edinburgh comes together to laugh, to cry, to celebrate and to be inspired. Today we're opening the doors not just to a restored theatre, but to a building that truly lives up to its reputation of being the People’s Theatre. It is an absolute privilege to welcome audiences back and begin this exciting new chapter together."

Accessibility is at the heart of the King's redevelopment. Lifts now serve every public floor, providing step-free access from street to seat and stage for the first time. The auditorium now includes eight dedicated wheelchair spaces in the Stalls and two in the Dress Circle. Also in the Stalls, 40 seats with hinged armrests enable easy transfer from a wheelchair, alongside 12 wider seats helping to create a more accessible and welcoming experience for all audience members. Accessible toilets are available on every level alongside a new Changing Places toilet. A platform lift, accessible dressing room and accessible toilet revolutionise access backstage for visiting performers.

The transformation extends well beyond accessibility. A new level stage replaces the original raked (sloped) stage, creating greater flexibility for a wider range of genres including dance and contemporary circus. Together with a 4.5-metre extension to the fly tower and upgraded technical infrastructure, the improvements mean the King's can welcome more technically demanding touring productions, achieve shorter get-in and get-out times and provide a better working environment for performers, visiting companies and technical crews. The King’s Theatre is now a venue capable of attracting larger-scale and more complex touring productions from across the UK and internationally, strengthening Edinburgh's position as a home for world-class live performance, all year round.

The redevelopment creates opportunities for the King's to play a deeper role in the life of the city. The Creative Engagement Studio provides a dedicated space for educational workshops and creative activities, supporting Capital Theatres' year-round programme for people of all ages. The street-level café, redesigned public spaces and heritage exhibition spaces invite people into the building throughout the day, whether attending a performance or not.

First opened in 1906, the Grade A listed King's Theatre remains the only surviving Working Theatre designed by architects Swanston and Davidson. Throughout the redevelopment, expert craftspeople have carefully conserved the theatre's distinctive character, from the stained-glass panels in the doors and decorative plasterwork to the iconic John Byrne dome painting. The People's Archive, a digital exhibition supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Historic Environment Scotland, brings together more than 3,000 photographs, programmes, press cuttings and personal memories, celebrating the stories of the people who have shaped the King's throughout its history.

The reopening marks the beginning of a new chapter for the King's, with an exciting programme that celebrates the breadth and ambition of the theatre’s future. Following Graham Norton and Maria McErlane's podcast Wanging On as part of the Gilded Balloon programme for the Festival Fringe (7 August), the Edinburgh International Festival returns to the King’s stage (11-30 August) and the new Capital Theatres’ season begins with contemporary dance show Lullaby from internationally acclaimed choreographer Jasmin Vardimon (24 September). The programme continues with the new Scottish musical Wallace, Tony Roper’s much-loved The Steamie, Marc Brew and Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui’s an accident / a life, the award-winning West End hit Operation Mincemeat, Rollers Forever, and the return of the King’s famous pantomime with The Adventures of Pinocchio.

Together, these productions showcase the range of work the redeveloped theatre can now welcome, reaffirming the King’s place as one of Scotland’s leading venues for live performance, creativity and entertainment.

More information and booking details for shows at the King's Theatre is available here: www.capitaltheatres.com/kings-shows

The transformation of King’s was designed by architects Bennetts Associates and delivered by Robertson Construction Central East. The City of Edinburgh Council played a key role in creating the theatre’s level journey from street to seat by installing the levelled pavement, handrails and bollards on the public walkway outside the venue.

The redevelopment was made possible through Capital Theatres' development fund, supported by investment from the City of Edinburgh Council, the Scottish Government, the UK Government, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, trusts and foundations, corporate supporters and donations from more than 16,000 individuals.

First Minister John Swinney said: “The King’s Theatre is an iconic landmark and a prized part of Edinburgh’s identity and heritage and I have such fond memories of coming to the theatre as a child. Its reopening will strengthen the city’s vibrant cultural sector, draw in tens of thousands of visitors and support jobs and businesses across Edinburgh and beyond. That’s why the Scottish Government has provided nearly £13 million to secure the building’s future. We are also increasing culture funding by £100 million by 2028-29 to support the organisations, venues and people at the heart of our creative communities.”

Cllr Margaret Graham, Culture and Communities Convener, said: “The re-opening of the King’s Theatre is fantastic news for Edinburgh. This much-loved venue has been part of the city’s cultural life for generations, and it’s great to see it ready to welcome audiences back through its doors. This transformation secures the future of an important historic building whilst ensuring it can continue to host outstanding performances for years to come. I’d like to thank everyone who has worked so hard to make this reopening possible. I look forward to seeing the King’s Theatre thrive once again and creating new memories for audiences from Edinburgh and beyond.”

Ian Murray, Department for Culture, Media and Sport Minister said: "The reopening of the King's Theatre is fantastic news for Edinburgh and for everyone who loves this iconic venue. This transformation, backed by UK Government investment, ensures that the King's remains at the heart of the city's cultural life while becoming a genuinely accessible space for all. I'm delighted funding has helped secure this historic theatre's future for the next generation of audiences, artists and performers to enjoy."

Caroline Clark, The National Lottery Heritage Fund Director for Scotland, said: "The King's Theatre – Edinburgh’s Grand Old Lady – is the star of the show, but it is a cast of thousands that make this such a treasured venue. Generations of theatre lovers, Christmas panto fans, local and international talent and, of course, the passionate local community that support The King’s have all helped create the very special character that defines it. Despite the huge scale of the work that has gone into delivering this remarkable revitalisation, The Grand Old Lady has been happy to share the spotlight with the community. Inviting local school children into the heart of the building site to bury a time capsule, celebrating earlier builders with the message in a bottle campaign, and giving us the People's Archive a wonderful resource and social history. It has been a goal of this transformation to preserve the character of the King's while delivering a dramatic modernisation to make it more welcoming than ever. With support from the National Lottery, the doors reopen on a theatre that is more accessible to all, and that firmly asserts its role as a place where everyone is welcome – a stage for world-class talent, a home for shared experiences, and a vibrant gathering place at the heart of the community for generations to come."

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