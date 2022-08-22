Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Kings Theatre Announces New Arts Academy And Scholarship Programme

The Kings Theatre Arts Academy starts in September with the rebranding of its youth theatre school.

Aug. 22, 2022  
The Kings Theatre Announces New Arts Academy And Scholarship Programme

The Kings Theatre is establishing a new arts academy that will have classes and opportunities for all ages and is introducing a scholarship programme that will fund £25,000 worth of places in a year. The Kings Theatre Arts Academy starts in September with the rebranding of its youth theatre school.

The theatre has an established youth programme but with the lack of opportunity through the pandemic and the rising cost of living, it is relaunching it with an emphasis on inclusivity and development of talent. The Kings Theatre Arts Academy Youth will have a commitment to delivering first class training in a supportive environment and to provide places to dedicated young performers that may not normally be able to attend.

Jack Edwards, Artistic Director said

'Our ambition is to create a journey for students taking part in the Academy. We are introducing a certification process to celebrate attendance and participation, and graduation ceremonies as they move up through the classes. There will also be the chance to appear in productions and perform at the Kings which will be a great experience for all those interested in treading the boards.'

The Youth Academy will hold weekly performing arts classes to build skills in drama, dance and voice. It covers all ages starting with Theatre Tots, ages 2-4, and then Infant, Junior and Intermediate/Senior Classes in line with the school year. The Kings Theatre Arts Academy Scholarship Programme is available for the Infant, Junior and Intermediate/Senior classes.

The Kings is looking at how it can expand this offering to all ages and is developing an adult programme again with the ability to access the scholarship fund for the New Year.

Full details about The Kings Theatre Arts Academy Youth Branch and how to apply for The Kings Theatre Arts Academy Scholarship Programme is on the Kings website.

Paul Woolf, CEO said: 'We want the Kings to become synonymous with the development of talent and to support the community to participate in the arts. By making £25,000 available for scholarships, The Kings Theatre Arts Academy will be accessible regardless of a child's circumstances. There is much in the news about the performing arts being for the few - we want to challenge this head on. And I don't want it stop at 18 so we are putting together an adult programme which we will launch in 2023.'

