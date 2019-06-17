The Glenn Miller Orchestra Arrives In Worthing

The world's greatest Big Band transports you back to the heady days and music of the 1940s - with the fabulous harmonies of the Moonlight Serenaders and the sublime vocals of Catherine Sykes and Mark Porter. Also joining them, with the sounds of the Andrews Sisters, are the Polka Dot Dolls. All under the steady directorial hand of Ray McVay. The Glenn Miller Orchestra will play at Worthing's Pavilion Theatre on Sunday 4 August at 3:00pm.



The Glenn Miller Orchestra harks back to the incredible big band era of the 1940s, with a current library comprising of more than 200 scores, which includes the great arrangements from both the civilian and Army/Air Force orchestras. Featuring songs such as In the Mood, Moonlight Serenade, American Patrol, Little Brown Jug, Tuxedo Junction and the song that became pop history's first gold disc, Chattanooga Choo Choo! The Glenn Miller Orchestra will deliver an afternoon to remember.



This year marks the 75th anniversary of Glenn Miller's arrival in UK with his Army Air Force band to support the troops in the Allied Invasion of Northwest Europe. He arrived in July 1944 and played around 80 concerts and broadcasts before his disappearance on a flight to Paris six months later.



The current UK band was put together in 1988 by legendary musical entertainer Ray McVay, in conjunction with Glenn Miller Productions in New York. McVay, previously best known as musical director for the original Come Dancing series on BBC, approached the offices of the Glenn Miller estate 31 years ago seeking an arrangement to operate a Glenn Miller Orchestra in UK. Now with over 50 years of musical entertainment experience, McVay continues to delight and put smiles on the faces of audiences around the world.



Since then, over the last quarter of a century, this great orchestra has built itself into something of an institution as it tours the top provincial venues in the country as well as satisfying a demand for Miller's music in Europe, Asia and South America. The Orchestra maintains the exact line up on stage devised by Glenn, consisting of the leader, five saxophones, four trumpets, four trombones and three rhythm plus a male and female vocalist. The show features the sublime voices of Mark Porter and Catherine Sykes as well as the glorious harmonies of the Moonlight Serenaders.



Guest stars the Polka Dot Dolls are a vocal harmony trio who capture the romance and glamour of a bygone era and offer a wonderful tribute to the Andrews Sisters. The London based trio entertain audiences with their slick vocal arrangements and nostalgic styling. The Dolls are also lovers of Lindy Hop, and like nothing more than getting their crowds jumpin' and jivin'.



Tickets for The Glenn Miller Orchestra are available from £13 and can be booked through the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.





