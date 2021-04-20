The Bridge House Theatre Announces Summer Relaunch

The Bridge House Theatre in Penge will relaunch in Summer! After seven years at the helm, Guy Retallack called time on The Bridge House Theatre in December 2020. They have announced that the theatre will reopen in the summer of 2021 under the artistic direction of Luke Adamson.

Luke is an actor, writer and director with over twenty years experience and he comes to The Bridge House Theatre following four very successful years as Associate Director at the award winning Hope Theatre in Islington. During his time at The Hope, working alongside Artistic Director Matthew Parker, the venue won five Off West End awards and was nominated for Fringe Theatre of the Year at The Stage Awards. His own work has received numerous accolades including nominations in both acting and directing categories at the Offies for Luke himself and his play "Oh No It Isn't" won Best Comedy at The Cormac Richard awards in Cornwall in 2020.

Luke says:

"I'm delighted to have been given the chance to relaunch The Bridge House theatre. I live in the area and I know the wealth of creative talent that we have around here, there is a huge opportunity to make something special for Penge and really make a name for ourselves on the pub theatre and Off West End scene. We will have a focus on Creatives & Community, we want to do what we can to serve both of these groups and we look forward to meeting lots of new people, opening up conversations and creating a space that people want to bring shows to, and see shows at."

The revamped programme will feature shows from established small scale companies as well as offering opportunities for emerging theatre makers. The shows will be entertaining and socially conscious and will offer opportunities to, and representation of, groups that are traditionally underrepresented in the theatre world. This includes but is not limited to:

• Working class artists

• Artists from the Global Majority

• Non binary or gender fluid artists

• LGBTQ+ Artists

The adaptable 60 seat theatre offers a wealth of options for creatives and a chance for each production to completely transform the space. In a bold move The Bridge House Theatre will also offer each performing company the opportunity to film their show to stream online for a period once their show has completed its run.

Luke is also designing a pay-what-you-decide course on producing small scale theatre that will run at the venue, offering anyone who wants to learn how to produce a show the opportunity to do so with no financial barrier.

Joseph Lindoe will work alongside Luke as Associate Director. Luke and Joe have combined successfully on numerous productions since graduating together from ALRA and formed JLA Productions in 2019. Before the first lockdown JLA organised a successful informal networking evening and will look to arrange even more of these at their new home.

Joe says:

"This is a fantastic opportunity to create a new theatre space at a time when, frankly, we're all feeling a little deprived of culture and events. I'm really excited to be part of a place that will be proactive and creative in its approach to the industry and welcoming to all audiences, not just your typical fringe theatre goers. It will truly be something everyone can be proud of, no matter who you are or where you're from."

Luke and Joe have been given this fantastic opportunity by Scott and Sinon - the owner/manager of The Bridge House pub.

They say:

"It is with great excitement that we have the opportunity to relaunch The Bridge House Theatre with Luke and Joe. The energy and excitement that Luke and Joe will bring to our community theatre is exactly what is needed in these tough times. With a hunger for the arts, we truly feel the people of our community deserve fantastic entertainment that Luke and Joe can provide."

More details of the launch will follow, along with details of how to submit work for programming consideration. To keep up to date with the development follow @PengeTheatre on all the Social Media channels!