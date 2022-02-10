The Boulet Brothers' DRAGULA LIVE Will Embark On UK Tour

The Boulet Brothers have announced they are bringing the The Boulet Brothers Dragula Live Tour to the UK this March, beginning in London on 12 March at London's Clapham Grand. Their twisted troupe hit the UK for a macabre drag variety show featuring the top 4 ghouls of The Boulet Brothers Dragula Season 4. Expect boundless Drag, Filth, Horror and Glamour - this parade of the peculiar is not to be missed! Tickets on sale now via https://www.seetickets.com/tour/the-boulet-brothers



Dracmorda Boulet, one half of the bombshell creep duo, says "We're so excited to bring our Season 4 monsters to the UK for another tour of Drag, Filth, Horror and Glamour. We have passionate fans in the US, but the way that the fans resonate with what we do in the UK, it reaches another level".



The gloriously grotesque run begins in London on 13 March, the tour will visit 12 major cities across the UK, including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham, Leeds, Sheffield, Brighton and Bristol.



The tour will terrorize the UK with the top 4 supermonsters of The Boulet Brothers Dragula Season 4. Pushing the boundaries of the art form and championing inclusivity with season 4 champion Dahli, 'Runway Demon Queen' Saint, killer beauty queen Sigouney Beaver and the first international performer, leading drag artist in the Seoul drag scene Hoso Terratoma.



Innovative pioneers in the world of drag and horror, The Boulet Brothers, stand as icons of the unorthodox, producing, hosting and starring in TV shows, comic books and live events renowned across the world. The stratospheric rise of underground-style drag competition The Boulet Brothers Dragula has firmly established itself as ghoulish juggernaut in Drag television. The most recent fourth season welcomed star studded guest judges including, Vanessa Hudgens, Game of Thrones' Kristian Nairn, Bob The Drag Queen, queer country music star Orville Peck and pop metal singer Poppy, as well as seeing a prize increase to $100,000 and a headline slot on this Official Tour. The top three supermonsters from the season will join The Boulet Brothers for a UK takeover of epic proportions of Drag, Filth, Horror and Glamour for this extravagant performance!

Tour Dates

13th March 2022 - London, Clapham Grand

15th March 2022 - Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms

16th March 2022 - Glasgow, Slay

18th March 2022 - Newcastle, Riverside

20th March 2022 - Liverpool, O2 Academy2

21st March 2022 - Manchester, Club Academy

22nd March 2022 - Birmingham, Asylum

26th March 2022 - Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

28th March 2022 - Leeds, Warehouse

29th March 2022 - Sheffield, Leadmill

30th March 2022 - Brighton, Concorde2

31st March 2022 - Bristol, The Fleece - Sold Out



Tickets: https://www.seetickets.com/tour/the-boulet-brothers

