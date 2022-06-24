The Belgrade Theatre Opens B2 For Midlands Based Talent Development Opportunities This Autumn

This autumn, the Belgrade Theatre will offer the opportunity for five Midlands-based creatives and companies to develop their work in the Theatre's B2 auditorium.

As part of an initiative to support more local artists, they will offer up to five days in the space, along with technical, producing, financial and access support.

The offer is open to Coventry and Midlands-based theatre artists, creatives, storytellers and freelancers at any stage of their career, especially those who have limited connections with the theatre industry, or who have been unable to access other talent development opportunities.

The Theatre will welcome applications for a piece of work that would benefit from this offer in its development. It can be a new idea, or something that already exists. Applications can be made in a variety of formats, depending on what suits the artist's practice best. It could be a face-to-face meeting or online meeting, a written application, a video or a voice note. Applications open on Fri 24 June, with a deadline of Weds 17 Aug. Applicants are welcome to meet with Belgrade staff throughout June, July and August.

The Belgrade will tailor their offering to successful artists depending on their needs, with support including connections to other artists, producers and organisations, help with funding applications and organisational development.

This is part of the Belgrade's longer term ambition to make talent development initiatives more inclusive, and they will be working with a consortium of Coventry organisations to achieve this.

The Belgrade's CEO, Laura Elliot and Creative Director Corey Campbell, said: "Here at the Belgrade, the whole team are passionate about trying new ways of working. We want to support the breadth of talent that exists here in Coventry and the wider Midlands region."

More information can be found on the Belgrade's website.