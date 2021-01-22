Ten UK Ballet Schools Pledge Continued Support For Students During 2021 Audition Process

Following a joint statement issued in summer 2020, ten of the UK's leading professional ballet schools have announced a unified message of support and reassurance today as hundreds of prospective students consider applications for places on programmes starting in September 2021.

The schools pledging continued and unified support are Central School of Ballet, English National Ballet School, Elmhurst Ballet School, The Hammond School, KS Dance, Northern Ballet School, Rambert School, The Royal Ballet School, Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, and Tring Park School for the Performing Arts.

Following the UK Government's announcements of further restrictions at the start of the New Year resulting in training and education organisations moving to a virtual timetable, the schools' preliminary auditions in 2021 will also take place online.

Final audition rounds usually take place in face-to face settings in March each year. The aim, where possible, is to arrange for students to audition in person in a studio setting, but with the understanding that ongoing restrictions may require the final stage to be rescheduled to a later date or similarly take place online.

Committed to support the young dancers throughout the unconventional audition process, the schools' leaders are continuing to work together as they acknowledge the immense disruption of the last year on training and preparation. All the schools are united in assuring future students and parents that the auditions will be organised professionally and fairly with every support for the next cohort of dance students.

The message to prospective and current students from all the ballet schools listed above is one of unified commitment and support for all those embarking on the next stage in their dance careers. Please refer to individual schools' websites for their specific and detailed audition information. These are updated regularly in line with Government developments and guidelines, so the audition process and approach continues to be mindful of the students' safety and wellbeing.

English National Ballet School, Elmhurst Ballet School, The Hammond School, KS Dance, Northern Ballet School, and Tring Park School for the Performing Arts are Accredited Members of the Council for Dance, Drama and Musical Theatre (CDMT) which also supports this joint agreement by the ballet schools.