Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TOUCHING THE VOID Announces On Demand Run in June

Bristol Old Vic's live-broadcast of Touching the Void reopened the theatre this week after 6months of lockdown.

May. 27, 2021  
TOUCHING THE VOID Announces On Demand Run in June

After overwhelming response to Touching The Void live-stream, Bristol Old Vic announces show will extend - with a further week On-Demand.

Bristol Old Vic's live-broadcast of Touching the Void reopened the theatre this week after 6months of lockdown. The run, for 4 nights only, unites the Bristol Old Vic's in-theatre audience with a global audience, thanks to a live-broadcast - using multi-camera techniques and surround sound technology.

Due to a phenomenal response to the live-broadcast, Bristol Old Vic today announced an extension to the show's run. From today, you can purchase it in advance and watch any day you like from 2 - 8 Jun, by visiting www.bristololdvic.org.uk.

Directed by Tony Award-winning Tom Morris (War Horse) and based on Joe Simpson's bestselling memoir turned BAFTA-winning film, David Greig's thrilling adaptation charts this astonishing feat of human endurance. Life-affirming and often darkly funny, Touching the Void takes the audience on an epic adventure that asks how far you'd be willing to go to survive.

While theatre-goers are desperate to return to live theatre, Bristol Old Vic's mission has been to create the same feeling for people watching at home as they would get from a night out at the theatre. This led to the ambitious project of creating a bespoke sound-stage in its 255yr old auditorium which not only created the atmosphere of being in a theatre, but transported viewers to the mountain itself -from anywhere in the world.

Theatre's across the UK, in USA and Canada are selling tickets to their audiences in a global partnership with venues including: Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse, Oxford Playhouse, The Lowry, Plymouth Theatre Royal, Birmingham Rep, Eden Court, Barn Theatre, Fuel, Horsecross Arts Perth, Aberdeen Performing Arts, Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, Sheffield Theatres, Royal & Derngate Northampton, Soulpepper Toronto and NYU Skirball.


Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories
Wolverhampton Grand Theatres BULLY & JOHNNYS GRAND WOLVES SHOW Begins Streaming Tomorr Photo

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's BULLY & JOHNNY'S GRAND WOLVES SHOW Begins Streaming Tomorrow

PSYCHODRAMA Extends World Premiere To July 3 Photo

PSYCHODRAMA Extends World Premiere To July 3

IF: Milton Keynes International Festival 2021 Announces 2021 Programme Photo

IF: Milton Keynes International Festival 2021 Announces 2021 Programme

Extended Tour Announced For Comedian Chris McCausland Photo

Extended Tour Announced For Comedian Chris McCausland


More Hot Stories For You

  • NYCBallet 2021 Digital Season Concludes with VIENNA WALTZES
  • 33rd Annual DANCING ON THE EDGE Festival Announced
  • YOU Dance Livestream Reaches 25,400 Students Across Canada
  • VIDEO: Get A First Look At Royal Opera House's MORPHEAN