TOUCHING THE VOID Announces On Demand Run in June

After overwhelming response to Touching The Void live-stream, Bristol Old Vic announces show will extend - with a further week On-Demand.

Bristol Old Vic's live-broadcast of Touching the Void reopened the theatre this week after 6months of lockdown. The run, for 4 nights only, unites the Bristol Old Vic's in-theatre audience with a global audience, thanks to a live-broadcast - using multi-camera techniques and surround sound technology.

Due to a phenomenal response to the live-broadcast, Bristol Old Vic today announced an extension to the show's run. From today, you can purchase it in advance and watch any day you like from 2 - 8 Jun, by visiting www.bristololdvic.org.uk

Directed by Tony Award-winning Tom Morris (War Horse) and based on Joe Simpson's bestselling memoir turned BAFTA-winning film, David Greig's thrilling adaptation charts this astonishing feat of human endurance. Life-affirming and often darkly funny, Touching the Void takes the audience on an epic adventure that asks how far you'd be willing to go to survive.

While theatre-goers are desperate to return to live theatre, Bristol Old Vic's mission has been to create the same feeling for people watching at home as they would get from a night out at the theatre. This led to the ambitious project of creating a bespoke sound-stage in its 255yr old auditorium which not only created the atmosphere of being in a theatre, but transported viewers to the mountain itself -from anywhere in the world.

Theatre's across the UK, in USA and Canada are selling tickets to their audiences in a global partnership with venues including: Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse, Oxford Playhouse, The Lowry, Plymouth Theatre Royal, Birmingham Rep, Eden Court, Barn Theatre, Fuel, Horsecross Arts Perth, Aberdeen Performing Arts, Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh, Sheffield Theatres, Royal & Derngate Northampton, Soulpepper Toronto and NYU Skirball.