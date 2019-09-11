THOSE TWO WEEKS Comes To The Epstein Theatre This Month

Following 2018's sell-out run, the critically acclaimed show Those Two Weeks comes to The Epstein Theatre later this month.

Those Two Weeks is a play about a family and their life the two weeks before Hillsborough - about the last time life was normal, and just how hard normal can be.

Following last year's performance at Unity Theatre, the show now comes to The Epstein Theatre from Wednesday 18 - Saturday 21 September in the final dates of this highly acclaimed play.

The show is set on 1st April 1989 concluding on the night of the 14th and is the story of two weeks in the life of one very normal Liverpool family who are about to find that sometimes all it takes is one wrong word for everything to fall apart.

The full cast includes Samantha Alton, Faye Caddick, Warren Kettle, Tom Highton, Lucy Fiori and Mike Sanders.

Those Two Weeks is written by the Hope Playwriting Prize Highly Commended Award recipient, Ian Salmon (The Comeback Special, Venus Rising, Half The Sky) and is directed by Naughty Corner Productions' Mike Dickinson (Bob The Russian, Not The Horse, Church Blitz).

Writer Ian Salmon said "Those Two Weeks came from long conversations with my wife about what my next play would be. I wanted to write something realistic that reflected our life. We're both in our fifties (my wife only barely) and as we talked we spoke about the obvious fact that there is one defining moment that will always be part of the lives of anybody of our age. For our generation there is before Hillsborough and after Hillsborough. Even if you were like us and were lucky enough to not be directly affected it will always sit somewhere in your thoughts.

I didn't feel I could write the stories of the 96, they weren't my stories to tell. I also didn't feel that I could tell the stories off my brothers, who were in the end pen, or my father who was in the main stand that day. They were all there, I was at work, I didn't go through what they went through.

The story I decided that I could tell was the story of the people at home. More particularly, I could tell the story of how life was before, how life was for the working class that I grew up in, of how long ago that was and how we realise our parents are the same as us."

To book tickets please call 0844 888 4411* or go online at www.epsteinliverpool.co.uk * or in person at The Epstein Theatre Box Office from 12pm - 6pm Monday - Saturday.

*Subject to booking fee. All prices include a £1 per ticket venue restoration levy

For more details check out www.epsteinliverpool.co.uk and join our mailing list. Follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/EpsteinTheatre and twitter @EpsteinTheatre.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You