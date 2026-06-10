THERE IS A LIGHT AND A WHISTLE FOR ATTRACTING ATTENTION to Launch UK Tour

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Play Nicely Theatre's one-woman show about coercive relationships and societal pressures on women, There is a Light and a Whistle for Attracting Attention, will tour Norwich, Buxton, Manchester, and London.

Using the breakdown of a marriage to explore preconceived ideas of romance and societal pressures to find a partner, one woman reflects on her former relationship. From the heady days of their first dates and early wedded bliss to when red flags become more frequent and power dynamics take over, she contrasts the fairy tale love stories from her youth with the slow-dawning reality of a coercive relationship, wrestling with self-blame and an inability to leave. There is a Light and a Whistle for Attracting Attention explores the pressures that shape intimacy, particularly for women, balancing humour and heartbreak as the narrator moves from self-doubt to hard-won clarity. The production is supporting Women for Women International, a charity that helps women survivors of war and conflict rebuild their lives.

The show's UK tour begins in Norwich at the Garage on the 17th July before stopping at the Buxton Fringe (20-21st July), Manchester Fringe (27-30th July) and The Hen & Chickens Theatre Bar in London (8-13th Sep).

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