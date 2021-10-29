THE WIZARD OF OZ Panto is Coming to Silcock's Winter Wonderland Manchester

The Wizard of Oz is today revealed as the latest addition to the fabulous festive extravaganza's amazing programme of events.

Young yuletide revellers and their families will be able to join Dorothy and her companions the Scarecrow, Tin Man and Cowardly Lion on their adventures in the merry old land of Oz - with the band of friends protected from the Wicked Witch of the West by the magical powers of the Good Witch. And along with all the action, the production will also be packed with your favourite tunes.

Performances of the specially created mini pantomime will take place from Saturday 4th December 2021 to Sunday 2nd January 2022.

The colourful show, performed at each daily session, is included in the entrance fee to the sensational seasonal spectacular being staged at EventCity.

Silcock's Winter Wonderland returns this season for the first time in four years, bringing the magic of Christmas back to Manchester. The Kingpin Events-organised Christmas celebration was a top attraction in the city from 2013-2017, becoming one of Manchester's biggest annual events. And now the hugely popular wonderland returns bigger and better than before with tickets now on sale for what is an unmissable festive family adventure.

Kingpin Events will transform the indoor 22,000sq m exhibition space, next to the Trafford Centre, into an unbelievable and magical winter wonderland which will feature more than 50 family rides and attractions all under one roof including dodgems, roller coasters, waltzers, a 'runaway train', inflatables, beach and baby chill out zone.

Along with the pantomime, a further dazzling array of theatrical shows will take place on the main stage - hosted by the brilliant Reece Ryan - including TV stars Daisy and Ollie, Ice Princess Show and Christmas Meltdown, plus the return of the spectacular Christmas Circus, all with daily performances. Not to mention being greeted by Elves and Fairies and the amazing surprises that are still to be announced!

The season would not be the same without a visit to Father Christmas - complete with real reindeers - who will be taking time out of his busy schedule for meet and greets every day, up to and including Christmas Eve. You also have the option to purchase a toy and a photo from Father Christmas Toy Workshop.

And if this wasn't enough there are also games stalls and festive foods, from German sausages to waffles and crepes, as well as an authentic German Bar for alcoholic drinks and refreshments.

Four hours of non-stop fun and entertainment all included in one amazing ticket price (excluding games and food stalls) and there are 3000 free car park spaces.

Organisers Tammy and Billy Silcock of Kingpin Events said: "It wouldn't be Christmas without panto, so we're really excited to be able to add this new, specially created production of a much-loved classic story to our Winter Wonderland programme.

"The Wizard of Oz is packed with colourful characters and exciting adventure, so we're sure our Christmas visitors - of all ages - are going to absolutely love it.

"We're also really delighted to be returning to Manchester this Christmas. It's been a very difficult 18 months for everybody, and we all need to create some magical memories with our families and share in some seasonal joy."

As a special 'thank you' for all their hard work during the pandemic, there will be reduced ticket prices for members of the NHS, Blue Light Card Holders as well as other services, see website for further details.

Organisers have also confirmed the return of the Celebrity VIP Night as well as their annual Charity Night, which this year has been pre-arranged with targeted NHS and mental health charities.

Tickets are on sale now for the magical festive family adventure which is guaranteed to create that enchanting Christmas spirit and spread joy across the whole of Manchester and beyond.

Silcock's Winter Wonderland Manchester is operated on a session basis to ensure visitors can enjoy a covid-secure and enjoyable experience without overcrowding. There is also ticket insurance and a "Buy with confidence, exchange with ease policy" should a ticketholder have to isolate, full details on the website.

Tickets to this event are limited and we strongly advise that tickets are booked early to avoid disappointment. Silcock's Winter Wonderland Manchester is also available for private hire.

So don't miss the Christmas event of the year at EventCity which is open until 2nd January 2022.

Silcock's Winter Wonderland Manchester will adhere to all government Covid guidelines at the time, hand sanitiser stations will be located around the event and stringent additional cleaning measures in place.

To book visit www.winterwonderlandmanchester.com.