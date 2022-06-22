THE WING SCUFFLE SPECTACULAR Is Coming To Derby This Autumn

An extraordinary and unique event is coming to Derby this autumn, bringing together communities, artists and a circus tent in Markeaton Park, celebrating our city, local people and performance. It's part of Derby CAN's Over To You project (with support from Crying Out Loud).

Across September, Markeaton Park in Derby will play host to a Big Top tent and a series of thrilling circus performances from one of the UK's most exhilarating and leading contemporary circus companies, Revel Puck Circus, who will delight and enthral audiences with The Wing Scuffle Spectacular.

The Wing Scuffle Spectacular is a joyous, high impact circus show; no animals, no ringmasters, no bad clowns... expect a jaw-dropping performance! Revel Puck's thrilling circus show will be paired with a different performance each night, all performed by local people and groups, to offer audiences a series of exhilarating, exciting and eclectic range of double bills during the 10-day run.

Luke Hallgarten , Artistic Director of Revel Puck, said:

"Our aim is to make ordinary people feel extraordinary, finding the pleasure and humanity within circus and allowing our audience to be a part of that energy. Our work is fresh, bold and beautiful. Challenging the preconceptions of what circus is and proving what circus can be."

As part of the spectacular double bill, audiences can expect performances from local groups, including:

Derby Pride

Chinese Welfare Centre

Hoverla, Ukrainian Dance Ensemble

Derby Refugee Solidarity

LGBTQ+ performance with Holly from Circus Strong

(Any local artist/performance group can apply)

Over To You is a celebration of local artistic talent and a range of skills, providing a platform to have their voices heard and their performances shared and celebrated. Produced by Derby CAN, each artist will be given the opportunity to perform as part of the Double Bill, alongside Revel Puck and The Wing Scuffle Spectacular and receive professional support in their preparation of their show.

Sam Rushton, Derby CAN Producer said:

"Derby has so many wonderful creative and talented people, and as part of consulting with our Derby CAN ambassadors, one of our aims was to create a platform in order for these people to perform, have their voices heard and represent the arts and cultural events that happen in their city. Over to You, however, is much more than a performance opportunity, it is a bespoke programme that has been created alongside the professional performance and circus company Revel Puck to raise aspirations, develop skill sets and raise the profile of practical and labouring skills needed in the creative sectors."

Vlod Surma, Co-ordinator of the Ukrainian Community Centre, said:

"Hoverla are a Ukrainian Dance Ensemble that have been proudly keeping Ukrainian traditions alive through Ukrainian folk dancing and music here in Derby since 1972. Now, more than ever, Hoverla believe it's important to upkeep Ukrainian culture and traditions. All of us at Hoverla are proud to be a part of Derby. Our city embraces the traditions of art, dance and music of many communities, and this brings us all together to a rich and colourful community. We are so excited to be part of this amazing opportunity."

Great opportunities to get involved in Over to You

Whilst some of the Over to You performance slots are now confirmed, there are still a wonderful wealth of opportunities for local people and artists to get involved - either through performance, helping to build the Big Top, stage managing, ushering, plus much more! To find out more visit- https://www.derbytheatre.co.uk/over-to-you-call-outs

In the lead up to September's performances, Derby CAN and Revel Puck will be offering a range of innovative opportunities for people who are interested in a career in the Arts or Festival/Outdoor Events sectors.

Sam continued

"Nationally, the government identified Derby as an opportunity area with low social mobility, a 'cold spot' for low income, fewer high-quality jobs and aspirations, especially for younger people, so we were keen to turn that around by providing a high-quality spectacular show that the community are part of building... content wise and physically! The opportunities for those aged 18+ (especially young adults entering the workforce) to attain valuable transferable skills, share experiences and the opportunity to build professional relationships with artists and local businesses were paramount to strengthen, invigorate and utilise the potential that is right here in Derby."

Derby CAN Over to You is calling out for!

Over To You Mentoring and Training Placements

Derby CAN will be providing a range of opportunities for people to gain an insight and experience in a variety of roles within a performance setting, from producing and lighting, to sound and stage management. Young people will be paired up with one of Revel Puck's highly-skilled professionals who will mentor and guide young people within the role they have chosen.

Over To You Community Performance

For those interested in performance, a series of workshops are being offered to local participants where they will play, explore, and share stories about the people and places of Derby. This will culminate in a performance on the Saturday 10 September as part of the Double Bill at Markeaton Park.

Over To You - Big Top Tent build and site construction (paid opportunity)

Many young people may not have considered the practical skills required to work within the creative industry. This opportunity will allow them to develop skills that may influence a new career path. It includes: the building of big top marquees, staging, site plumbing and electrics and Health and Safety practices. To find out more about these opportunities and to apply, visit https://www.derbytheatre.co.uk/over-to-you-call-outs

Derby CAN will also be offering a range of outreach opportunities that include:

Graffiti art workshops with Baby People (a Derby CAN partner)

Design a t-short comp for the team

Chance for the community to make arts and crafts to decorate the performance site

The Wing Scuffle Spectacular and Over To You takes place between Thursday 15 to Sunday 25 September, Markeaton Park, Derby.

For timings and ticket prices, visit https://www.derbytheatre.co.uk/wing-scuffle-spectacular-double-bill