THE WEST END SINGS…ELVIS to Make Derbyshire Debut at Repton 400 Hall Theatre

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Following the success of his The West End Sings… concerts in London's West End, producer, songwriter and broadcaster Mark Robert Petty is bringing the popular concert series to Derbyshire for the very first time. Presented at Repton School's 400 Hall Theatre, the series will showcase leading performers from London's West End in a programme of concerts celebrating some of the world's greatest music.

The season opens on Friday 24 July with The West End Sings… ELVIS, starring: Georgia Lennon (Paula in An Officer and a Gentleman, Marie Osmond in The Osmonds – A New Musical); Charlotte Anne Steen (Elphaba in Wicked); Luke Suri (Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys); Chris Weeks (Buddy Holly in Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story); and Ollie Wray (Marius in Les Misérables).

Accompanied by a live band under the musical direction of Adam Pennington, audiences will enjoy an evening celebrating the music of Elvis Presley, featuring iconic hits including Jailhouse Rock, Can't Help Falling in Love, Suspicious Minds, Burning Love, Always on My Mind, The Wonder of You, If I Can Dream and many more.

The Repton season continues with concerts celebrating James Bond, ABBA, Phil Collins & Genesis, and concludes in December with Merry Mix Tape, a festive celebration of the biggest hits of the '70s, '80s and '90s.

Mark Robert Petty has spent many years producing concerts in London's West End and is also the co-creator of the new musical Tinseled!, written with composer Barry Anderson and book writer Katie Postotnik. Earlier this year, Tinseled! received a major developmental workshop at Arizona Broadway Theatre in the United States, bringing together a cast of leading American performers as the show continues its journey towards full production.

Mark Robert Petty said, “The West End Sings… has built a wonderful following in London, so it felt like the natural next step to take the concerts to a new audience. Repton's 400 Hall Theatre is a beautiful venue and the perfect home for this exciting new chapter.

“We've assembled an exceptional cast for Elvis and I'm looking forward to bringing the energy, excitement and quality of the West End to Derbyshire. My hope is that audiences will embrace the series and help it grow into something really special for the region.”

The West End Sings… ELVIS takes place at Repton School's 400 Hall Theatre on Friday 24 July at 7.30pm.

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