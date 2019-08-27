THE SHOW - THE MUSIC OF ABBA Will Embark on Tour in May 2020

ABBA, are the most successful Swedish act of all time and transformed popular music around the world. ABBA, have not toured for decades - however, their musical legacy lives on - in a two hour extravaganza concert:

'The Show - The Music Of ABBA' - directed by musical director Matthew Freeman, goes out on tour with six shows in May 2020 - taking in the London Palladium on May 5th. Presented by Kennedy Street Enterprises by arr with CSB.dk.

Tickets go on sale 9.00am - Friday 30th August.

'The Show - The Music Of ABBA', lets the audience follow ABBA from before they won the Eurovision to their massive international success. The music in the show is performed by the Swedish Band Waterloo and accompanied by the London Symphonic Rock Orchestra (LSRO), who has rocked arenas around the world since forming in 2018. They have performed and recorded with many high profile artists, and are touring the UK with Il Divo. To further add that original touch to the show, one of the original ABBA musicians, the legendary saxophone player Ulf Andersson will be performing.

'The Show - The Music Of ABBA' presents a wide variety of ABBA's greatest hits: Waterloo, SOS, Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Money Money Money, Knowing Me Knowing You, sprinkled with several surprises from ABBA's vast catalogue.

Tour Dates:

MAY 2020

4 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

5 - London Palladium

7 - Bournemouth - International Centre

8 - Birmingham Symphony Hall

10 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

11 - Manchester Bridgwater Hall

Tickets prices:

London: £55, £47.50, £40 & £35

Regionally: £50, £45 & £36

Tickets available from the venue direct or the 24 hour ticket hotline - www.ticketline.co.uk- 0844 888 9991





